* Unexpectedly weak euro zone PMI data hits euro
* Weak China data pushes Aussie to 2-mth low vs U.S. dollar
* Yen up after Japan reports a trade surplus
(Updates prices, adds quotes; changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 22 The euro fell on Thursday and
was vulnerable to more losses after weak euro zone data added to
worries about a deepening slowdown in the region while
below-forecast data out of China dented the higher-yielding
Australian dollar.
Purchasing managers' surveys revealed unexpected declines in
euro zone manufacturing and services activity in March, hit by a
sharp fall in French and German factory activity.
Those drove the euro to a session low. By 0920 GMT is
had lost 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.3152 and risked
further losses towards a recent trough around $1.3004.
"When you get numbers like this out of the euro zone it
definitely puts the growth outlook into question and points to a
mild recession," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at
Nordea in Copenhagen.
"There should be a widening of rate differentials in favour
of the dollar, so a lower euro/dollar will be the result".
However, the euro would need to break below $1.30 to take it
out of the $1.30-$1.35 trading range it has been in for the last
couple of months. A bigger sell-off in equities may be needed to
prompt this, Christensen said.
The euro also fell 1 percent on the day versus the yen
to a low of 108.87 yen, its lowest in a week and down
sharply from the previous day's near 5-month high of 111.43 yen.
"It's always been hard to talk of any real optimism in the
euro zone and the mood there remains extremely fragile," said
Teppei Ino, currency strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
in Tokyo.
Earlier, HSBC PMI data showed factory activity in China
shrank in March for a fifth straight month, underscoring worries
about risks to global growth.
This weighed on growth-linked currencies, especially the
Australian dollar given the country's close trading
links with China. It lost 0.8 percent versus the U.S. dollar to
hit a two-month low of $1.0368.
The Aussie has fallen nearly 4 percent this month amid
broader dollar strength. On Thursday, it breached major support
at the 200-day moving average of 1.0402, with more chart support
located at the base of the Ichimoku cloud - a popular technical
indicator - at 1.0354.
YEN GAINS
The higher-yielding Aussie also lost more than 1 percent
against the yen and earlier hit its lowest in nearly
three months against the euro at A$1.2740 as
investors unwound carry trades, where money is borrowed in
lower-yielding currencies to fund riskier investments elsewhere.
China is Australia's key export partner with bilateral trade
for the previous fiscal term adding up to 7.5 of Australian
gross domestic product.
The yen was also helped after data from Japan showed the
country logged in a trade surplus of 32.9 billion yen in
February against a forecast for a 120 billion yen deficit.
The dollar was down 0.7 percent against the Japanese
currency at 82.77 yen, pulling away from a recent
11-month high of 84.187.
"The trade data was a positive surprise as falls in exports
were smaller than expected. But it is too early to conclude the
trade balance has returned to a surplus trend," said Taro Saito,
senior economist at NLI research institute in Tokyo.
The yen has fallen 8 percent versus the dollar in 2012, on
the Bank of Japan's easing steps and after the country last year
logged its first annual trade deficit in 31 years due to a surge
in fuel imports after the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2012.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; editing by
Patrick Graham)