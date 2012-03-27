* Bernanke comments seen keeping alive chances of QE3
* Dollar index hits fresh four-week high
* Euro also gains but debt worries may cap its rise
LONDON, March 27 The dollar hit its lowest level
in four weeks against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday,
extending falls from the previous day after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for more monetary
easing in the United States.
Analysts said the dollar may suffer further short-term falls
if speculation over a third bout of quantitative easing
persisted, but any data pointing to a pick-up in U.S. economic
activity could see the currency claw back losses.
The dollar index fell around 0.2 percent to 78.770,
its weakest since March 2, after Bernanke said on Monday a
policy of very low interest rates was needed to reduce
unemployment, making clear he was in no rush to change course
and tighten policy sooner than pledged.
"The economy is doing a lot better than many people thought
and the market is going to run with that, but the Fed will not
stand around while U.S. yields back up significantly," said Neil
Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
"There will be a cat and mouse game between the market and
Bernanke, I think the dollar will be in a range for some time."
A recent run of better-than-expected U.S. economic data
prompted Treasury yields to rise in March, pushing the dollar
higher as its appeal as a funding currency dimmed. The next data
focus for market players will be U.S. consumer confidence
figures at 1400 GMT.
Market players said the euro's rise to $1.3385, its
highest level in a month against the broadly weaker greenback,
could also be short-lived.
The euro extended gains after breaking above Monday's high
of $1.3368, traders said, helping it pull well away from the
mid-March low just above $1.30. However, the shared currency
later eased to trade last at $1.3356, flat on the day.
"Technically, the euro has had a decent retracement from the
mid-March lows around $1.30 and the bias is for a little more
upside," said Elsa Lignos, currency strategist at RBC.
The euro was helped by a fall in the cost of insuring
against Spanish or Italian debt default on expectations a
reinforced euro zone rescue fund would be agreed this week. It
also drew support from Germany's signal on Monday that it was
willing to increase the resources available to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
But worries remained that the crisis would continue to
deepen in Spain, Italy and Portugal. High borrowing costs in
Spain were of particular concern before the government presented
its budget on Friday.
"In the short term there could be more upside for
euro/dollar but not much. I can't see a move above $1.35 being
sustained given the situation in Europe," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
YEN STEADIES AFTER DROP
Traders and analysts said moves in U.S. Treasuries would be
key for the dollar. If demand for Treasuries gained steam and
bond yields fell in the wake of Bernanke's comments, the dollar
could face more pressure.
The greenback was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 82.90
yen, below a recent 11-month high of 84.19 yen.
The Japanese currency was seen as vulnerable to more
selling, and has been under heavy pressure since Japan announced
monetary easing measures last month.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fell 0.1 percent
to US$1.0520 but held well above last week's two-month low of
$1.0336. Some strategists said expectations of more quantitative
easing from the Federal Reserve could boost the commodity
currencies given their high yields relative to the U.S. dollar.
