* Japanese exporters sell major currencies vs yen
* Short yen positions vulnerable to further shakeout
* Euro inches up but stays below previous day's 1-mth high
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 28 The yen rose broadly on
Wednesday, supported by seasonal flows from Japanese exporters
buying at the end of their financial year, with an accumulation
of short positions against the dollar looking vulnerable to a
further squeeze.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent to 82.69 yen, while the
euro shed 0.4 percent to 110.28 yen, pulling away
from a 4-1/2 month high of 111.43 yen hit last week on trading
platform EBS.
"Short yen versus the dollar has been the main theme of the
quarter and the market seems to have taken it too far heading
into the Japanese fiscal year-end," said John Hardy, currency
strategist at Saxo Bank.
"If you look at US/Japan rate spreads, they are not
supportive of where dollar/yen is at the moment," he added.
Investors pay close attention to the spread between two-year
U.S. and Japanese government bond yields. That has narrowed
significantly from highs earlier in the month of around 28 basis
points to 21 basis points on Wednesday.
Yen buying by Japanese exporters tends to pick up steam at
the month-end, and there has been additional focus on their
potential flows recently as the financial year for most Japanese
companies closes at the end of March.
Such seasonal factors helped spur yen-buying by Japanese
exporters on Wednesday, despite the fact that some had already
hedged their foreign exchange exposure for the next few months.
"They may have hedged all the way down to June or even
beyond that, but there are always some orders one has to execute
at the end of the financial term," said a customer dealer for a
major Japanese bank in Tokyo.
Dealers said Wednesday was the deadline for fx transactions
to be carried out in time to settle for the fiscal year-end.
The yen has been under pressure since the Bank of Japan's
surprise monetary easing in February, when the central bank
expanded its asset-buying scheme by 10 trillion yen and set an
inflation goal of 1 percent.
The dollar hit an 11-month high of 84.187 yen earlier this
month on trading platform EBS and traders said it remains
strongly supported.
They pointed to stop-loss dollar sell orders which would
deepen its fall on the day at around 82.60 with support the
21-day moving average around 82.44, which dollar/yen has held
above on a closing basis since early February.
LOOSE MONETARY POLICIES
Market players say the loose monetary policies of major
central banks such as the BOJ and the Federal Reserve may help
support risk-taking. That in turn could prompt investors to sell
the low-yielding yen to fund investment in more rewarding
assets.
"I think there is more scope for yen strength in the
near-term before it weakens against the dollar again and my
one-year forecast is at 88 yen," said Hardy.
The dovish-sounding comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
this week may help support risky assets in general, and could
weigh on the yen, at least on the crosses, traders said.
Bernanke said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory
in the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in
policy-making as the outlook brightens.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3343 but remained
below a one-month high near $1.3386 hit on Tuesday.
The euro had come under pressure on Tuesday after hitting
its one-month peak, as the safe-haven dollar edged higher,
supported by a slight retreat in U.S. equities, market players
said.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Masayuki Kitano;
Editing by Patrick Graham)