* Yen strengthens on flows linked to year-end demand
* Dollar index dips 0.1 percent, holds above 4-wk low
* Euro rangebound ahead of Italy auction
By Nia Williams
LONDON, March 29 The yen rose broadly on
Thursday, boosted by demand linked to the end of Japan's
financial year, although most market players said the dollar
should reassert itself as long as upcoming U.S. data does not
bear out a rise in concerns about growth.
A second straight day of losses in Chinese stockmarkets and
a below-forecast increase in new orders for U.S. durable goods
on Wednesday knocked some investors' appetite to take on risk,
and contributed to demand for the safe haven yen.
The last day for spot trading in the business year to March
31 was on Wednesday but real-money flows from Tokyo kept major
currencies under pressure against the yen, with exporters
selling the dollar in large amounts, market players said.
The euro edged 0.2 percent higher against the dollar
to $1.3336 ahead of an Italian debt auction. The shared currency
remained rangebound despite expectations euro zone finance
ministers will approve a bigger financial firewall to contain
the region's debt crisis on Friday.
"There's definitely a lot of month-end and quarter-end
rebalancing but the bigger story we are seeing is some bond
buying and equity selling in the last 24 hours," said Geoff
Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.
"But assuming U.S. economic numbers next week are okay we
could see U.S. yields back up to the top of their recent range
and that could be very dollar/yen supportive."
In general, U.S. data prior to the durable goods numbers had
been heading in the right direction, but those latest figures,
allied to a warning from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke,
have prompted nerves which most analysts say are unfounded.
Non-farm payrolls, one of the most closely watched sets of
economic figures, are released next Friday. Before that U.S.
initial jobless claims and a final reading of final quarter 2011
GDP were scheduled for 1230 GMT on Thursday.
The dollar index edged 0.1 percent lower to 79.048,
holding above a four-week low of 78.77 hit earlier in the week
after Bernanke kept the door open for more easing of monetary
policy.
Against the yen the dollar hit a session low of 82.25
yen, triggering reported 'stop loss' automatic sell orders on a
break of 82.35/40. But analysts said the dollar had so far held
above key levels and expected buying of the yen to end, followed
by further weakness for the Japanese currency in coming months.
"Despite the year-end deals going through and dovish
comments from the Fed's Bernanke, we're seeing the dollar is
resilient against the yen," said Sumino Kamei, senior currency
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
The euro also dipped against the yen, falling 0.4
percent to 109.90 yen.
ITALY AUCTION EYED
Italy will face the toughest of its three debt sales this
week when it sells five- and 10-year bonds and launches a new
floating rate note later in the session.
The auctions were expected to go smoothly but signs of poor
demand could re-ignite concerns of contagion in the euro zone
debt crisis and knock the shared currency.
Nomura's Kendrick said although market players were talking
about the risk of an escalation in the debt crisis if investors
lost confidence in Italy and Spain, yields were only gradually
creeping higher. This meant the euro was likely to stay in its
recent range between $1.30 and $1.35 for the short-term.
"In the medium-term I think we will go lower on the fact
that U.S. growth is okay while European growth is not. It will
become a slow grind lower with the periphery risks still in the
background," Kendrick said.
Market players were also looking ahead to a meeting on
Friday where euro zone ministers will discuss bolstering the
region's rescue fund. Expectations were tempered by European
Central Bank governing council member and Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann who warned that raising the firewall around stricken
euro zone members would only buy time.
Meanwhile, the growth-correlated Australian dollar
pared losses to trade down 0.1 percent on the day at US$1.0385
after hitting a session low of US$1.0341 following falls on
Chinese bourses.
