* Investors cautious over global economy, riskier assets
* Yen pares early losses, Aussie dollar slips from highs
* Euro zone manufacturing contracts again in March
* Euro steady, below last week's 1-month high vs dollar
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, April 2 The yen turned higher on Monday
while riskier currencies like the Australian dollar came off
highs as support from surprisingly strong Chinese factory data
faded and investors took a cautious view of prospects for the
global economy.
The euro was steady, staying near a one-month high against
the dollar but remaining vulnerable to renewed bouts of selling
as a weak euro zone manufacturing activity survey highlighted a
grim outlook for the region.
The single currency was helped by falls in Italian and
Spanish bond yields, although trade was e
"It seems like investors remain cautious with service sector
data from China still to come this week and nothing to indicate
an imminent policy response from the Chinese to the slowdown in
their economy," said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10
currency strategy at Citi.
"It's a week ahead of the long weekend with thin liquidity,
making investors reluctant to express strong views and
which limits the scope for meaningful returns ahead of Easter."
The low-yielding yen, which tends to fall when risk appetite
increases, recouped earlier losses, with the dollar up 0.25
percent at 82.60 yen and the euro down 0.2
percent at 110.21 yen.
The Japanese currency was undermined by a
weaker-than-expected reading of the Tankan survey of sentiment
at big Japanese manufacturers, which put the spotlight on
whether the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy further as
early as next week.
In a sign of bearish market sentiment against the yen, a
gauge of market positioning showed currency speculators had
ramped up net short positions in the currency in the week ended
March 27 to the highest since July 2007.
The Australian dollar was up around 0.4 percent for the day
at $1.0389, off a high of $1.0470 hit in Asian trade.
The currency tends to benefit from any signs of improvement
in the Chinese economy due to Australia's strong trade links
with the country. But many analysts have recently expressed
concerns it is overvalued.
"The Chinese recovery is modest ... We like to sell Aussie
on any rally," said George Saravelos, G10 currency strategist at
Deutsche Bank.
EURO VULNERABLE
The euro was steady against the dollar at $1.3342,
not far from a recent one-month high of $1.33857. However, this
level may prove a tough hurdle to surmount after the euro twice
failed to break above it last week.
Traders said sentiment towards euro zone assets was dented
earlier by reports that the Bundesbank would not accept the
bonds of several countries, including Portugal, as collateral.
Germany's central bank later denied the reports.
"There's an increasing risk of a more prolonged recession in
Europe and economic fundamentals argue in favour of a further
downward adjustment in the euro, but for now the market is short
which is preventing fresh selling," said Lee Hardman, currency
analyst at BTM-UFJ.
The market's focus will switch to U.S. ISM manufacturing
data to be released at 1400 GMT, which is expected to show
continued expansion, in contract to the euro zone.
Sentiment towards the dollar remained negative after dovish
rhetoric from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last
week pushed the dollar to a one-month low against a
basket of currencies. This has helped the euro to hold its
ground against the U.S. currency.
"Our baseline scenario is for the euro to stay rangebound
between $1.25 and $1.40," Deutsche Bank's Saravelos said.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by John
Stonestreet)