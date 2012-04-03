* Yen hits 3-week high vs dollar, corrects recent sharp
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 3 The yen hit a three-week high
against the dollar on Tuesday, gaining as investors reduced
large short positions built in recent weeks, although the trend
for a weakening Japanese currency remained intact.
The euro edged higher, hovering near a one-month high versus
the dollar but staying within its recent trading range, with
investors still inclined to sell the currency as data showed
euro zone economic weakness contrasting with improvement in the
United States.
The market awaited direction from U.S. Federal Reserve
minutes later in the day and from Wednesday's European Central
Bank policy meeting, although traders and analysts said thin
volumes before the Easter holiday may keep currencies within
relatively tight ranges.
The dollar tumbled against the yen to a low of 81.55
yen, its weakest since March 9, as it corrected its steep
February-March rally to 84.19 from 76.21 yen. It last traded
flat at 82.05 yen.
The fall was prompted as traders rushed to cover short
positions, which according to the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission hit a 4-1/2 year high in the week ending March 27.
However, analysts said the broader trend for the yen to
weaken remained intact following the Bank of Japan's unexpected
monetary easing measures in February.
"People have been buying into the idea that the yen could
weaken and perhaps we have seen the strongest period for the
yen," said Dag Muller, technical analyst at SEB in Stockholm.
"But in the near term the yen could succumb to more of a
correction from short-term exaggerated levels."
Traders said stop-loss sell orders were triggered around
81.90-80, citing sales by offshore leveraged funds and Japanese
investors.
Analysts expect the dollar to drift higher, supported by
Japan institutions which usually make large purchases of foreign
government bonds after the start of the fiscal year.
"Supported by these dynamics, the dollar will likely resume
its slow march higher, targeting last year's high at 85.53,"
said Teppei Ino, a currency strategist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
The euro was up 0.15 percent at 109.50 yen, having
earlier hit a two-week low of 108.70 yen. It faced strong chart
resistance above 111.00, which it has failed to breach for three
weeks in a row.
EURO HOLDS ITS GROUND
The euro was up 0.15 percent against the dollar at
$1.3341, staying not far from last week's one-month high of
$1.3385. Since the mid- to late-March rally from $1.3000 fizzled
out, it has stayed in a relatively thin $1.3250-3400 range.
However, many analysts expect it to move lower once it
breaks below that range, with signs the euro zone economy is
faltering while worries are growing about debt levels in Spain.
Trading was set to remain thin before an ECB meeting on
Wednesday. Persistently high inflation is expected to prevent
policymakers from doing anything new to prop up the euro zone's
shaky economic recovery.
Federal Reserve minutes due later in the session are also
expected to suggest a stand-by approach, with the Fed likely to
warn that premature tightening would be risky, while keeping an
open-minded, but uncommitted view on further easing.
Data on Monday showed unemployment in the euro zone reached
its highest in almost 15 years in February and manufacturing
contracted for an eighth straight month in March. This
contrasted with a strong U.S. Institute for Supply Management
index of manufacturing.
"There are signs Spain is under strain, its CDS prices are
still high and the banking sector is not in a happy mood, so
euro/dollar should trade lower," SEB's Muller said.
The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at US$1.0396
, cutting earlier gains, after the Reserve Bank of
Australia kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25 percent but
suggested a bias towards easing.
