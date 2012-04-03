* Yen hits 3-week high vs dollar, corrects recent sharp
falls
* But trend for yen weakness seen intact
* Euro recovers after losses Mon; Fed mins, ECB meeting
awaited
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 3 The dollar fell to a one-month
low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, pressured by its
fall to a three-week low versus the yen as investors reduced
recent hefty short positions in the Japanese currency, and a
recovery in the euro.
In quiet pre-Easter trade, market focus centred on the
release of the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes to the March meeting
later, which will give clues on how inclined policymakers are to
take additional easing steps and could weigh on the dollar.
Investors were also looking ahead to a European Central Bank
policy meeting on Wednesday. Analysts said this could give the
euro a brief boost as inflation concerns prevent policymakers
from announcing new steps to prop up the euro zone economy.
However, many investors were still looking to sell the euro
as concerns grow about a fragile outlook for the euro zone and
about high debt levels in Spain.
The dollar index fell to 78.664, its weakest since
March 1.
The fall came as the euro rose 0.15 percent to
$1.3344, near last week's high of $1.3385 as it recovered from
falls on Monday as data showed euro zone unemployment at its
highest in almost 15 years.
"The market is still very short of euros and this means that
in the absence of any negative signals for the euro zone it
tends to remain strong," said Asmara Jamaleh, currency
strategist at Intesa Sanpaulo in Milan.
"After the ECB meeting the euro could go higher in the very
short term, above $1.34, before retracing lower, especially if
the ECB remains in wait-and-see mode," she said. However, she
warned it could fall towards $1.30 within a month.
Since the mid- to late-March rally from $1.3000 to just
below $1.34 fizzled out, the euro has stayed in a relatively
tight $1.3250-3400 range. Many analysts expect it to move lower
once it breaks below that range.
As well as the jobs numbers, data on Monday showed euro zone
manufacturing activity contracted for an eighth straight month
in March. This contrasted with a strong U.S. Institute for
Supply Management index of manufacturing.
"There are signs Spain is under strain, its CDS prices are
still high and the banking sector is not in a happy mood, so
euro/dollar should trade lower," SEB's Muller said.
YEN RECOVERS
The dollar dropped against the yen to a low of 81.55
yen, its weakest since March 9, in a correction after a steep
February-March rally to 84.19 yen. It last traded flat at 82.00
yen.
The fall was prompted as traders rushed to cover short yen
positions, which according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data hit their highest in 4-1/2 years in the week to
March 27.
Federal Reserve minutes due later in the session are
expected to suggest a stand-by approach, with the Fed likely to
warn that premature tightening would be risky, while keeping an
open-minded, but uncommitted view on further easing.
Fed officials on Monday signaled little appetite for further
monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth in an economy that is
gradually strengthening. However, Chairman Ben Bernanke said
last week that more stimulus would remain an option.
Analysts said the broader trend for the yen to weaken
remained intact following the Bank of Japan's unexpected
monetary easing measures in February.
"People have been buying into the idea that the yen could
weaken and perhaps we have seen the strongest period for the
yen," said Dag Muller, technical analyst at SEB in Stockholm.
"But in the near term the yen could succumb to more of a
correction from short-term exaggerated levels."
The Australian dollar was down 0.4 percent at US$1.0366
, cutting earlier gains, after the Reserve Bank of
Australia kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25 percent but
suggested a bias towards easing.
