(Updates prices)
* Yen hits 3-week high vs dollar, pares recent sharp falls
* But trend for yen weakness seen remaining intact
* Euro recovers after losses Mon; Fed, ECB meeting awaited
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 3 The dollar fell to a one-month
low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, hit by a recovery
for the euro and investors backing off recent bets on a weaker
yen.
In quiet pre-Easter trade, market focus centred on the
release of the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes to its March meeting
later on Tuesday. That could give clues on policymakers'
inclination to take further steps to ease policy and may weigh
on the dollar.
Investors were also looking ahead to a European Central Bank
policy meeting on Wednesday. Analysts said a hawkish message
from the bank on the need to get back to concentrating on
quelling inflation instead of helping Europe's economy and
financial system out of crisis may give the euro a brief
boost.
However, many investors were still looking to sell the euro
as concerns grew about a fragile outlook for the euro zone and
high debt levels in Spain.
The dollar index slipped to 78.664, its weakest since
March 1. The fall came as the euro rose to a session peak
of $1.3367, near last week's high of $1.3385 as it recovered
from falls on Monday when data showed euro zone unemployment at
its highest in almost 15 years.
"The market is still very short of euros and this means that
in the absence of any negative signals for the euro zone it
tends to remain strong," said Asmara Jamaleh, currency
strategist at Intesa Sanpaulo in Milan.
"After the ECB meeting the euro could go higher in the very
short term, above $1.34, before retracing lower, especially if
the ECB remains in wait-and-see mode," she said. However, she
warned it could fall towards $1.30 within a month.
Since the mid- to late-March rally from $1.3000 to just
below $1.34 fizzled out, the euro has stayed in a relatively
tight $1.3250-3400 range. Many analysts expect it to move lower
once it breaks below that range. The shared currency was last
steady on the day versus the dollar at $1.3314.
The euro dipped against the Swiss franc however,
edging down to a two-month low of 1.2033 on trading platform EBS
as traders pushed the shared currency closer to the 1.20 franc
floor set by the Swiss National Bank last year.
YEN RECOVERS
The dollar dropped against the yen to a low of 81.55
yen, its weakest since March 9, in a correction after a steep
February-March rally to 84.19 yen. It last traded flat at 82.06.
The fall was accentuated by traders rushing to cover short
yen positions, which according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data hit their highest in 4-1/2 years in the week to
March 27.
Analysts said the broader trend for the yen to weaken
remained intact following the Bank of Japan's unexpected easing
of monetary policy in February. Speculation that the Fed could
tighten its own policy faster than previously expected - and
hence raise the return for holding dollars - have also weighed
on the Japanese currency.
"People have been buying into the idea that the yen could
weaken and perhaps we have seen the strongest period for the
yen," said Dag Muller, technical analyst at SEB in Stockholm.
"But in the near term the yen could succumb to more of a
correction from short-term exaggerated levels."
Federal Reserve minutes due later in the session are
expected to suggest a stand-by approach, with the Fed likely to
warn that premature tightening would be risky, while keeping an
open-minded but uncommitted view on further easing.
Fed officials on Monday signaled little appetite for further
monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth in an economy that is
gradually strengthening. However, Chairman Ben Bernanke said
last week that more stimulus would remain an option.
The Australian dollar was down 0.5 percent at US$1.0359
, cutting earlier gains, after the Reserve Bank of
Australia kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25 percent but
suggested a bias towards easing.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Patrick
Graham)