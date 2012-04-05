(Changes dateline, adds quote, detail, previous TOKYO)
* Euro hovers near 3-week lows versus dollar and yen
* Spain auction highlights periphery stress, Draghi downbeat
* Grim euro zone economic outlook contrasts with U.S.
optimism
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, April 5 The euro hovered near a
three-week trough against the dollar on Thursday and could be in
line for further losses prompted by a deteriorating economic
outlook in the euro zone and a weak Spanish bond auction.
After holding interest rates at a record low of 1.0 percent
of Wednesday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
"downside risks to the economic outlook prevail" and dismissed
talk of an exit strategy from accommodative policy measures.
Rising yields at Spain's debt sale showed investors are
increasingly worried over the health of the country's finances
as its economy sinks into recession
"If we continue to see Spanish yields pushing out, the euro
should broadly come lower and I'm happy to stick with a short
position for now, looking to take profit near $1.3000" said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.
"There's a realisation that structurally the periphery of
Europe remains under extreme stress," he added.
The euro and high-yield currencies have also been under
pressure against the dollar after Federal Reserve policy meeting
minutes released on Tuesday showed the U.S. central bank was
becoming less eager to print more money to bolster the economy.
The euro, which dropped nearly 1 percent to $1.3107 on
Wednesday, was at $1.3129, down 0.1 percent on the day.
Technical analysts said Wednesday's close in the euro below
the 55 and 100-day moving averages was a negative signal, while
near-term support loomed around $1.3094, the 76.4 percent
retracement of the mid-to-late March rise.
Traders worry that the rally in debt of euro-zone peripheral
nations sparked by the European Central Bank's two Long-Term
Refinancing Operations may be coming to a screeching halt.
The yield on Spain's 10-year bond leaped to 5.7 percent, its
highest since January. This overshadowed a successful step back
into debt markets by similarly highly indebted
Portugal.
"With concerns over Spain peaking through and political risk
ever more apparent with the upcoming French and Greek elections
ahead, we reiterate our EURUSD forecast of 1.28 by end of Q2,"
BNP Paribas said.
The euro has failed to clear $1.3400 and the market now seems
keen to first test the floor of a two-month range around
$1.3000. Against the yen, the euro was down 0.2. percent at
108.05, not far from a three-week low around 107.91
hit the previous day.
U.S. DATA LOOMS
The dollar index, tracking the greenback's performance
against major currencies, remained close to a two-week high of
79.92 but had given back a bit of ground to 79.72.
With the dollar holding on to most of its chunky gains, the
Australian dollar struggled to decisively pull away from a
three-month low of $1.0243 plumbed on Wednesday even
though data showed China's services sector expanded solidly in
March.
The Aussie was at $1.0293, with a 1.7 percent gain by the
Shanghai stock market helping it to hold above support
at $1.0263, the 50 percent retracement of the November-February
rally. China is Australia's biggest export market.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent versus the yen as traders
trimmed short yen positions ahead of the Easter holidays and the
all-important U.S. jobs data which will be released in
holiday-thinned conditions on Friday.
The U.S. economy is expected to have added 203,000 jobs last
month, after February's non-farm payrolls rose 227,000.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by xxx)