* Euro hits 3-week lows versus dollar
* Spanish yields rise after Wednesday's bond auction
* SNB steps as euro dips under 1.20 francs floor
NEW YORK, April 5 Worries about high debt levels
in Spain hurt the euro o n Thursday, driving it to a three-week
low against the dollar and causing the Swiss National Bank to
step in as the franc broke through a ceiling the Swiss central
bank set against the common currency last year.
Spanish borrowing costs rose as investors, following a poor
debt auction on Wednesday, became increasingly nervous about the
country's ability to meet budget targets that could mark another
escalation of the euro zone debt crisis.
A U.S. government report showing the number of Americans
lining up for new jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in
nearly four years last week only added to the dollar's allure
against the euro.
The U.S. outlook was in sharp contrast with Europe and
Britain where separate reports showing German industrial output
fell more than expected in February and British factory output
suffered its biggest monthly fall in almost a
year
"Bad numbers out of Germany and the UK gives you a weaker
euro," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "It pushes the
ECB to the necessity of supporting the economy again, which in
this case means more access to cheap money."
Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.7 percent at
$1.3052, having hit a three-week low of $1.3038. It also hit its
lowest in four weeks against the yen at 106.86 yen
before recovering slightly to trade at 107.23 yen, down 1
percent.
SNB BUYS
Broad euro selling saw the single currency dip below 1.20
Swiss francs for the first time since the SNB set that level as
a cap for the Swiss currency in September 2011 in a bid to curb
a sharp rise caused in part by investors fleeing the euro.
The euro hit a low of 1.1992 francs, according to
Reuters data, before recovering, with traders saying the SNB was
seen buying euros around 1.20. An SNB spokesman said the bank
would do all it could to defend the cap.
It recovered to last trade at 1.2019 francs, down 0.1
percent. Traders said the SNB's determination may make investors
wary of testing their resolve again, but renewed euro zone debt
worries may mean the central bank will have to step in again.
"Until now the market has been doing the SNB's work for it
if there was any dip towards the 1.2000 level, buying any dip as
they believed the downside to be limited because they assumed
the SNB would aggressively defend it," said Richard Wiltshire,
chief FX Broker at ETX Capital in London.
"If this mood ceases to prevail then market forces may
dictate they have to get involved again."
Earlier in the day, RBC Capital Markets said the Swiss
National Bank had bought about 1 billion euros against the
francs.
Given the SNB's reserves are 50 percent in euros, 25 percent
in dollars, 9 percent in yen, 5 percent in sterling, 4 percent
in the Canadian dollar and 4 percent in other currencies, the
bank said half that 1 billion euros can stay in euros but the
rest will have to be recycled into the other reserve currencies
in the same proportions.
EURO WOES
The renewed rise in Spanish government bond yields followed
Wednesday's poorly received debt auction, with traders worrying
that the positive impact from the European Central Bank's two
low-interest, three-year funding extravaganzas may be coming to
a screeching halt.
"If we continue to see Spanish yields pushing out, the euro
should broadly come lower and I'm happy to stick with a short
position for now, looking to take profit near $1.3000," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC in London
"There's a realisation that structurally the periphery of
Europe remains under extreme stress."
After holding interest rates at a record low of 1.0 percent
on Wednesday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
downside risks to the economic outlook "prevailed" and dismissed
talk of an exit strategy from accommodative policy measures.
Traders reported thin market conditions ahead of the Easter
holidays and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report o n F riday.
The U.S. economy is expected to have added 203,000 jobs last
month, after February's non-farm payrolls rose 227,000.
