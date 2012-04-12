* Euro slightly higher but Italian auction focus
* Australia's jobs report fuels jump in Aussie
* Fed's Yellen keeps door open for more policy action
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 12 The euro and growth-linked
currencies such as the Australian dollar strengthened on
Thursday, earning some respite from concerns about the global
economy but with gains hostage to the risk of a jump in
borrowing costs at an Italian bond auction.
Italian three-year borrowing costs looked set to jump by a
percentage point from a month ago at a bond auction, based on
market analysis.
It would be the latest sign that investors' concerns about
Spain are spreading. Analysts say a disappointing result could
see euro come under fresh selling pressure and it may ease
towards $1.30 against the dollar.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3120, off a one-week high
of $1.3158 struck on Wednesday, and well within the
$1.3030-$1.3165 range trodden in the past week. The currency
rose 0.4 percent to 106.46 yen, well above Wednesday's
trough of 105.45.
"Should the Italian auction disappoint, we could see the
euro reverse some of its gains," said Ankita Dudani, G-10
currency strategist at RBS Global Banking, who expects the bond
sale to go through without much of a hitch.
She added that even if demand for riskier assets recovered,
a bad result at the auction could see euro the underperform
especially against the growth-linked currencies. The results are
due after 0900 GMT.
The Australian dollar was up nearly 1 percent
against the U.S. dollar at $1.0391 after unexpectedly strong
local employment figures eased worries the Australian economy
could suffer from slower global growth.
Australian employment surged past all expectations in March
while the jobless rate stayed at a low 5.2
percent.
Mounting expectations of an interest rate cut next month and
concerns about a hard economic landing in China, Australia's
single biggest export market, have combined to drag the Aussie
3.7 percent below this year's peak of $1.0857 hit in February.
YEN OFF HIGHS
The uncertainty over whether Chinese policymakers can
engineer a soft landing still lingers while concerns about
rising yields on euro zone peripheral debt could intensify.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure sought to soothe
some of that nervousness about the euro zone when he said on
Wednesday that the ECB still has its bond-buying programme as an
option.
That led to some improvement in sentiment towards riskier
assets and currencies, driving the safe-haven Japanese yen
lower.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent against the yen at 81.04
, up from a six-week low at 80.57 yen struck earlier in
the week.
"Some players have bought the yen back on resurfacing euro
worries, but this is likely to be nothing more than a correction
to the broader weak yen trend," said Teppei Ino, a currency
strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
"While against the euro, the yen may still have some more
space to strengthen, the stop in the fall in 10-year Treasury
yields around two percent could serve as a signal to slowly buy
the dollar back," he said.
The dollar index was flat at 79.738, not far from a
one-week low of 79.508. The greenback has been under pressure in
recent session as expectations of another round of quantitative
easing has gained ground after disappointing U.S. jobs data.
The Federal Reserve's influential vice chair Janet Yellen
said the ultra-easy monetary policy was appropriate given high
unemployment and the headwinds facing the economy and left the
door open to further action if needed.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Sladkowski in Tokyo; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)