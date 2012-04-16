(Adds quote, updates prices, details)
* Euro falls to 2-mth low vs USD and yen, 19-mth low vs GBP
* Stops cited below $1.2970, tech support around $1.2955
* Spanish bonds in focus, 10-yr yields jump above 6 pct
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 16 The euro fell broadly on
Monday, hitting a two-month low against the dollar and the
safe-haven yen and reaching a 1-1/2 year trough against the
British pound, as Spain rekindled worries about the fragile
state of the euro zone economy.
Sentiment across financial markets was cautious as Spain's
10-year government bond yields rose above 6 percent for the
first time this year and the cost of insuring its debt hit a
record high. Growth-linked currencies such as the Australian
dollar slipped, while the yen hovered near a 1-1/2
month high against the U.S. dollar.
Spanish stocks and banking shares came under
pressure as the effects of the European Central Bank's one
trillion euro cash injection waned and investors fretted that
Spain would struggle to contain its budget deficit.
The worries prompted market players to shun the common
currency, pushing it to a two-month trough of $1.2994
and below reported options barriers at $1.30.
Traders cited selling by Asian investors before reported
demand from sovereign investors helped the euro to pare losses.
It was last down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3032.
"Pressure is building up on the euro with concerns over
Spain dominant," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank. "The focus will be on Spanish bond issuance this week
and while the euro is holding around $1.30, the question is how
long can it be supported around these levels."
Investors will focus on Spain's auction of two-year and
10-year bonds on Thursday after selling short-dated bills on
Tuesday. Any sign of 10-year yields heading closer to the 7
percent level that is regarded as unsustainable could prompt
further euro weakness.
Stop-loss euro sell orders were reported below $1.2970, but
near-term support was seen around $1.2955, the 61.8 percent
retracement of the euro's climb from a low around $1.2624 in
January to this year's high of $1.3487.
Even so, some strategists said the rapid appearance of
buyers below $1.30 meant the euro was unlikely to test the
January 2012 low this week.
"I'm not convinced we are going to go much below $1.30 in
the very near term, notwithstanding increasing concerns over the
situation in Spain. We may see quite a lot of buying around
$1.27 and $1.28," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.
In the options market, demand to protect against further
euro weakness increased as one-month risk-reversals
, an indication of investors' expectations for a
currency to rise or fall, climbed from last week.
The rapid erosion in investor confidence has put the
spotlight on the ECB. Many market players expect policymakers
to revive purchases of peripheral bonds in the secondary market
to stem rising yields, while some are hoping for a fresh
infusion of low-rate funding.
WEAKER ON THE CROSSES
The euro also fell around 1 percent against the safe-haven
yen to an eight-week low of 104.66, while against
sterling it fell to 82.10 pence, its lowest level
since September 2010.
Market players bought back the yen amid muted demand for
riskier assets and currencies. The dollar fell to a near
seven-week low of 80.44 yen, before paring some losses to
last trade down 0.2 percent at 80.72 yen.
Commodity currencies were under pressure with the Australian
dollar falling 0.2 percent to US$1.0354, while the New
Zealand dollar was down 0.5 percent at US$0.8180.
News over the weekend that China had doubled the yuan's
daily trading band against the dollar to one percent had limited
impact on major currencies.
Some analysts said Beijing's decision could eventually be
positive for risk sentiment, as Chinese authorities would not
push ahead with such financial reforms if they were not
confident of avoiding a hard economic landing.
Overall the move was seen as unlikely to alter market
expectations of gradual yuan appreciation of around 2 to 3
percent this year. The yuan weakened on the first day of trading
after the wider band was adopted.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)