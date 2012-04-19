* Spain attracts reasonable demand for 10-year and two-year
debt
* Euro supported above $1.30 but losses seen ahead on Spain
worries
* Yen lower as BOJ's Shirakawa stays committed to monetary
easing
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 19 The euro was steady against the
dollar on Thursday after a Spanish bond sale attracted
reasonable demand, though traders were inclined to sell the
common currency on any rally as concerns persisted about the
sustainability of Spain's debt.
Spain's Treasury issued 2.5 billion euros in two- and 10-year
bonds, at the top end of the targeted amount. Yields on the key
10-year bond were higher, however, due to worries Spain may miss
budget deficit targets and over the health of its banking
sector.
The euro stayed above strong chart support at $1.30, but any
escalation of concerns about Spain's high level of debt at a
time when the economy is faltering would put the euro back under
pressure, potentially taking it towards the 2012 low of $1.2624.
The common currency was steady at $1.3120, off a
session high of $1.3166 hit just after the Spanish auction.
Traders said it could struggle above $1.3200 with the April 12
high of $1.3213 likely to prove stiff resistance.
"There is still a bias for a weaker euro and I'd be a seller
of rallies. It is still north of $1.30 but eventually it will
break lower towards $1.26," said Jeremy Stretch, currency
strategist at CIBC.
Many in the market think the euro will head lower in the
medium term given the risks that budget and debt problems in
Spain will worsen and uncertainty over the outcome of the French
presidential election, which polls suggest will result in a
leadership change.
Traders cited talk of hedge funds betting the euro will fall
to $1.25 soon after the French poll concludes early next month.
However, analysts said positioning indicators suggested
market players were already very short of euros versus the
dollar, which could limit short-term falls.
"The market is almost historically short of euros and long
of dollars, which will make it difficult to push euro/dollar
lower," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of currency research
at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
He said Dankse forecast the euro to be at $1.32 in three
months and in six months, mainly due to market positioning.
But some traders were selling the euro against other
currencies like sterling and the Swedish crown
, which were buoyed after less dovish central bank
statements from the Bank of England and Riksbank on Wednesday.
YEN FALLS
The safe-haven Japanese yen fell, under pressure as equities
gained before the Spanish debt auction and after Bank of Japan
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa stressed the central bank's
commitment to powerful monetary easing.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 81.60 yen, near its
highest level in more than a week, with traders earlier citing
flows related to the launch of a large investment trust by a
Japan investment bank.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at 107.11 yen.
"On balance we still expect the yen to remain driven by
external developments, anticipating that EUR/JPY will fall back
towards 100.00 as euro-zone debt tensions re-intensify in the
coming months despite likely BoJ policy easing," BTMU analysts
said in a note to clients.
Traders cited stop loss buy orders above 81.60 and mild
resistance at the 21-day moving average at 81.87.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar rose 0.15
percent against the U.S. dollar to US$1.0374.
(editing by Ron Askew)