* Spain attracts reasonable demand for 10-year and two-year debt

* Euro supported above $1.30 but losses seen ahead on Spain worries

* Yen lower as BOJ's Shirakawa stays committed to monetary easing

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, April 19 The euro was steady against the dollar on Thursday after a Spanish bond sale attracted reasonable demand, though traders were inclined to sell the common currency on any rally as concerns persisted about the sustainability of Spain's debt.

Spain's Treasury issued 2.5 billion euros in two- and 10-year bonds, at the top end of the targeted amount. Yields on the key 10-year bond were higher, however, due to worries Spain may miss budget deficit targets and over the health of its banking sector.

The euro stayed above strong chart support at $1.30, but any escalation of concerns about Spain's high level of debt at a time when the economy is faltering would put the euro back under pressure, potentially taking it towards the 2012 low of $1.2624.

The common currency was steady at $1.3120, off a session high of $1.3166 hit just after the Spanish auction. Traders said it could struggle above $1.3200 with the April 12 high of $1.3213 likely to prove stiff resistance.

"There is still a bias for a weaker euro and I'd be a seller of rallies. It is still north of $1.30 but eventually it will break lower towards $1.26," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

Many in the market think the euro will head lower in the medium term given the risks that budget and debt problems in Spain will worsen and uncertainty over the outcome of the French presidential election, which polls suggest will result in a leadership change.

Traders cited talk of hedge funds betting the euro will fall to $1.25 soon after the French poll concludes early next month.

However, analysts said positioning indicators suggested market players were already very short of euros versus the dollar, which could limit short-term falls.

"The market is almost historically short of euros and long of dollars, which will make it difficult to push euro/dollar lower," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of currency research at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.

He said Dankse forecast the euro to be at $1.32 in three months and in six months, mainly due to market positioning.

But some traders were selling the euro against other currencies like sterling and the Swedish crown , which were buoyed after less dovish central bank statements from the Bank of England and Riksbank on Wednesday.

YEN FALLS

The safe-haven Japanese yen fell, under pressure as equities gained before the Spanish debt auction and after Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa stressed the central bank's commitment to powerful monetary easing.

The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 81.60 yen, near its highest level in more than a week, with traders earlier citing flows related to the launch of a large investment trust by a Japan investment bank.

The euro was up 0.4 percent at 107.11 yen.

"On balance we still expect the yen to remain driven by external developments, anticipating that EUR/JPY will fall back towards 100.00 as euro-zone debt tensions re-intensify in the coming months despite likely BoJ policy easing," BTMU analysts said in a note to clients.

Traders cited stop loss buy orders above 81.60 and mild resistance at the 21-day moving average at 81.87.

The higher-yielding Australian dollar rose 0.15 percent against the U.S. dollar to US$1.0374. (editing by Ron Askew)