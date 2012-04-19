* Euro struggles despite reasonable demand at auction
* Euro supported above $1.30 but losses seen ahead on Spain
worries
* Yen lower as BOJ's Shirakawa stays committed to monetary
easing
By Nia Williams
LONDON, April 19 The euro fell against the
dollar on Thursday after reasonable demand at a Spanish bond
sale failed to soothe concerns about the sustainability of the
country's debt, with falls in the common currency tracking
widening yield spreads.
Spain's Treasury issued 2.5 billion euros in two- and
10-year bonds, at the top end of the targeted amount. Yields on
the key 10-year bond were higher, however, due to worries Spain
may miss budget deficit targets and fears about the health of
its banking sector.
The euro dropped 0.3 percent to hit a session low of
$1.3069, reversing gains after the Spanish auction when
it climbed to $1.3166.
Traders said they were inclined to sell into any euro
rallies, with the rise in Spanish and Italian yields undermining
any optimism from the auction. Market talk of a French downgrade
also undermined sentiment towards the common currency.
The euro held above strong chart support at $1.30. But an
escalation of concerns about Spain's high level of debt, at a
time when the economy is faltering, would put the euro back
under pressure, potentially taking it towards the 2012 low of
$1.2624.
"The market has come to realise that positive bond auctions
are not Spain's salvation," said Neil Mellor, currency
strategist at Bank of New York Mellon, adding it was only a
matter of time before the euro broke below $1.30.
"There are too many negative elements in the euro zone. If
$1.30 breaks, we have only got minor levels of support until the
January lows. We cannot preclude a sudden move lower."
Many in the market said the euro would head lower in the
medium term given the risks that budget and debt problems in
Spain will worsen and uncertainty over the outcome of the French
presidential election, which polls suggest will result in a
leadership change.
Traders cited talk of hedge funds betting the euro will fall
to $1.25 soon after the French poll concludes early next month.
SHORT EURO POSITIONING
However, analysts said positioning indicators suggested
market players were already very short of euros versus the
dollar, which could limit short-term falls.
"The market is almost historically short of euros and long
of dollars, which will make it difficult to push euro/dollar
lower," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of currency research
at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
He said Dankse forecast the euro to be at $1.32 in three
months and in six months, mainly due to market positioning.
But some traders were selling the euro against other
currencies like sterling and the Swedish crown
, which were buoyed after less dovish central bank
statements from the Bank of England and Riksbank on Wednesday.
The safe-haven Japanese yen fell, under pressure as equities
gained and after Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa
stressed the central bank's commitment to powerful monetary
easing.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 81.70 yen, triggering
reported stop loss buy orders around 81.60 yen, with traders
earlier citing flows related to the launch of a large investment
trust by a Japan investment bank.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at 107.14 yen,
although resistance came in around its 50-day moving average at
107.44 yen.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar was steady
against the U.S. dollar at US$1.0356.
(Additonal reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)