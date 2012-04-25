* Dollar index hits 3-week low, euro supported
* Focus on Federal Reserve meeting
* Corporate earnings lift stocks, risk appetite
* Sterling falls after UK GDP contracts
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 25 The dollar fell to a three-week
low against a basket of currencies and the euro held near recent
highs as strong company earnings boosted investors' appetite for
risky assets and the U.S. central bank was expected to keep
interest rates ultra-low.
Investors were relieved when successful debt auctions sent
yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian debt lower on Tuesday, but
traders said the euro remained vulnerable given budget problems
and political uncertainty in several euro zone countries.
The dollar, which is seen as a safe haven, fell to a
three-week low against a currency basket, with the index
dropping to 79.065, as the Federal Reserve was expected to
restate its intention to keep interest rates near zero
throughout 2014.
The focus will be on whether policymakers hint at further
easing, especially after recent weaker U.S. jobs data.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3206, close to last
week's peak of $1.3225, with traders saying it could extend
gains if stop loss buy orders were triggered above $1.3230.
"Euro/dollar is gradually drifting lower but not as quickly
as many in the market thought, possibly because peripheral
yields haven't risen too much," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS.
"The FOMC will be important, especially the Bernanke press
conference and the market will be looking for any language
change on Operation Twist and on the balance of risks around the
economy, especially given the disappointing U.S. jobs report".
Traders said further gains would see the euro target chart
resistance at 1.3236, the 61.8 percent retracement of its slide
from $1.3386 in late March to just below $1.30 on April 16.
However, analysts said the outcome of the Fed meeting was
uncertain. A more hawkish statement, pointing to improvements in
the economy and dimming chances of more stimulus, would come as
a surprise to the market and would give a boost to the dollar.
"Assuming that the Fed does not alter its policy setting but
instead only tinkers with its economic forecasts, the dollar
will escape any further selling pressure," said Mitul Kotecha of
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, adding he did not
expect the bank to mention loosening monetary policy.
STERLING FALLS
Sterling fell after data unexpectedly showed the UK
economy slid into recession after contracting during the first
quarter.
The risk-sensitive Australian edged higher, trading
up 0.1 percent at $1.0330 as European stocks rose,
supporting by forecast-beating corporate results which soothed
investors' worries over the earnings season.
The yen could come under pressure as market players position
themselves for a Bank of Japan meeting on Friday, when it is
expected to ramp up asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen
($123 billion).
A senior dealer for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo said that
unless the BOJ surprised the market, the dollar would find it
hard to rise against the Japanese currency.
The dollar was steady against the yen at 81.28 yen,
above the previous session's trough of 80.86 yen.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo, editing by
Nigel Stephenson)