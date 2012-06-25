* Euro under pressure versus safe haven dollar, yen
* Support for euro expected around $1.2440
* Investors pessimistic ahead of EU summit later in week
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 25 The euro fell broadly on Monday,
with sentiment surrounding perceived riskier currencies dented
by doubts a European summit later in the week will make headway
in tackling the debt crisis.
Investors readied themselves for a disappointing outcome to
the European Union summit after a meeting between German,
French, Italian and Spanish leaders on Friday saw differences
remaining on common euro zone bonds.
The euro fell 0.7 percent against the dollar to
$1.2481, with strategists anticipating demand for the safe-haven
greenback would persist as uncertainty surrounding the European
debt situation holds sway.
"The market is not really expecting much to come out of
it... A disappointing EU summit should keep market unease
elevated and provide more tailwinds for the dollar," Valentin
Marinov, currency strategist at Citi, said.
Support was seen near the June 12 low around $1.2441 and
strategists said a break below that level would open the door to
a test of the June 1 two-year low of $1.2288.
The common currency dropped 1.4 percent against the
safe-haven yen to 99.61 yen on trading platform EBS.
Weak euro zone economic data and rising borrowing costs for
peripheral countries will likely heap pressure on the European
Central Bank to cut interest rates or expand liquidity
operations, prospects likely to keep the euro subdued.
"You have economic growth in the States probably running at
about 2 percent annualised rate, and you've got growth in Europe
a lot slower than that, so therefore in the relative growth
scenario you would still favour the U.S. and that's probably
attracting cross-border flows," said Ken Dickson, investment
director of currencies at Standard Life Investment.
DOLLAR FIRMS
Traders have piled back into the dollar since the Federal
Reserve held off on aggressive quantitative easing last week and
instead extended its "Operation Twist" programme, under which it
sells short-term bonds and buys longer-term securities to lower
longer-term interest rates.
Cautious market sentiment helped the dollar index
extend gains from last week to hit a two-week high of 82.587.
The dollar and the yen are usually the most sought-after
currencies during financial market stress and economic
uncertainty, although the yen's status as a safe-haven currency
has been challenged amid concern over Japan's economic problems.
Morgan Stanley analysts put out a long dollar/yen trade
recommendation given a consumption tax hike in Japan that looked
set to be passed this week, which in the past has weakened the
yen.
"This could continue, particularly if the BoJ (Bank of
Japan) eases in response to lower demand due to the tax
rise. Over the longer term, we maintain our bullish yen view,
but look for the dollar to be the best performer in the next few
weeks," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
The bank recommended buying the dollar at 79.90 yen,
targeting a move up to 84.90, with a stop loss order at 78.90.
Commodity currencies also fell against the safe-haven U.S.
dollar, extending last week's decline as commodity prices
recoiled on the increasingly grim global growth outlook.
The Australian dollar dropped 0.7 percent to
US$0.9993, with good support expected at $0.9979, the 38.2
percent retracement of its June 1-20 rally. The New Zealand
dollar also dipped, falling 0.4 percent to US$0.7855. =
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Ron Askew)