* Euro/dollar poised to biggest daily rise in 8 months
* ESM's lack of preferred credit status to Spain cheered
* Agreement upends expectations for no progress at EU summit
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 29 The euro rose sharply against
the dollar on Friday after European leaders agreed on decisive
action to lower the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain and
create a single supervisory body for euro area banks.
The summit of the 17-nation currency zone surprised markets
by producing a deal to let the euro zone's rescue fund be used
to stabilise bond markets without forcing countries that comply
with EU budget rules to adopt tough austerity measures.
The rescue fund would be used in a flexible manner with the
European Central Bank to conduct market operations.
The common currency soared more than 1.2 percent on a flurry
of stop-loss buying to as high as $1.2628, pulling away
from a low of 1.2407 marked on Thursday. It later settled around
$1.2600, with resistance at the June highs of $1.2748.
Analysts said that expectations from the summit had been so
low that the positive outcome wrongfooted investors who had gone
bearish on the euro, forcing many to cut short positions. Still,
there was a degree of scepticism with many awaiting for more
clarity about the measures agreed.
Some analysts pointed to considerable execution risks in the
move to empower the ECB with a supervisory role that could prove
to be contentious. Besides, the market would soon start to
question whether the euro zone's rescue fund has enough
resources to recapitalise banks and buy peripheral bonds given
the huge debt liabilities of both Italy and Spain.
While these issues may return to weigh on the euro in the
coming days, traders said for now the common currency was being
supported by falling Spanish and Italian bond yields. European
stocks also rose, all of which helped shore up risk appetite and
led to a selloff in the safe-haven U.S. dollar and the yen.
"The proposed changes to the EFSF/ESM have come as a
surprise and these are bringing down euro zone peripheral bond
spreads and pushing the dollar and the yen lower," said John
Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.
"But structural issues remain; the question whether greater
fiscal integration can be achieved is still there. So while in
the near term, a short squeeze would push the euro higher, I see
no reason to buy it with a longer term view. I do not think it
can sustain gains beyond the June highs."
Earlier, in a significant climbdown for European paymaster
Germany, EU leaders agreed the bloc's future permanent bailout
fund, European Stability Mechanism (ESM), would be able to lend
directly to recapitalise banks without increasing a country's
budget deficit, and without preferential seniority status.
The preferred creditor status of the ESM worried markets,
piling pressure on Spanish bonds, because investors were
concerned that if Spain were to default, the ESM would get paid
back first and there would not be enough money left to repay
private bondholders.
"Because market expectations on the summit were so
depressed, it was a bit like there was a drop of rain in the
desert," Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank.
SHORT TERM BOUNCE
Chartists pointed out, however, that the euro failed to
decisively move above the immediate resistance at $1.2617 - the
61.8 percent retracement of its decline over the past two weeks.
A clear break above the resistance and then $1.2630 would pave
the way for a return to last week's high at $1.2748.
Against the yen, the euro jumped 1.4 percent to 100.22 yen,
pulling away from a low of 98.37 plumbed on
Thursday. The dollar also rose against the yen. The greenback
went up 0.2 percent to 79.63, having earlier dropped to a 1-1/2
week low against the yen of 79.31.
The growth-linked Australian dollar hit a one-week high on
the euro zone news and as stock markets surged. The Aussie
jumped 1.4 percent to $1.0177.
With risk currencies and the yen on the offensive, the
dollar index - the gauge of the greenback's performance against
a basket of major currencies - dropped 1 percent to a one-week
low of 81.816, before steadying at 82.00.
