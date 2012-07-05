* Euro steady vs dollar as investors await ECB

* Market expecting 25 bps cut in main refinancing rate

* Euro underperforming growth-linked currencies

* High borrowing costs expected at Spanish auction

By Nia Williams

LONDON, July 5 The euro steadied versus the dollar on Thursday but looked vulnerable to selling as market players braced for a widely expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.

The ECB is due to announce its decision at 1145 GMT, followed by a news conference by ECB President Mario Draghi. A Reuters poll of economists showed the majority expect the central bank to cut its main rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, but they were evenly split on whether the ECB will lower its deposit rate.

Most market players said a 25 basis point cut could prompt a knee-jerk sell-off, pushing the euro towards last week's lows just above $1.24, but the downside would be limited as the market is already positioned for a cut.

A bigger-than-expected cut of 50 basis points or any hints that emerge on how the ECB plans to respond to Europe's debt crisis, such as another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO), would be a bigger driver of market direction, analysts said.

"The bigger questions have to be over potential surprises. If the ECB were to signal something more aggressive like another LTRO, in this environment that could get a euro positive response," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.

"If they were to go for 50, for carry trade merchants that would be deeply negative but those who like rewarding currencies where you have policy pragmatism could see it as a positive."

The euro was close to flat against the dollar at $1.2520, having fallen around 0.7 percent on Wednesday in subdued trading, with U.S. markets closed for Independence Day.

It remained well below a high of $1.2693 hit last week after a European Union summit agreed to allow euro zone rescue funds to be used to stabilise bond markets and recapitalise banks directly.

Adding to pressure on the euro, surveys showed all of Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading in that direction.

Ahead of the ECB rate decision investors were also focused on a Spanish bond auction of 3 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2015, 2016 and 2022.

Spain paid higher premiums to sell its debt than at the previous auction, but demand held up due to the relatively small issuance, with little effect on the euro.

EURO LOWER ON THE CROSSES

Although the euro held within its range roughly between $1.24 and $1.27 against the dollar it came under pressure against growth-linked currencies including the Australian dollar and Swedish crown.

The single currency traded at A$1.2197 versus the Australian currency, not far off a record low of A$1.2124 hit in February. It was also trading near a historical low against the New Zealand currency of NZ$1.5541 set on Wednesday.

Some analysts said although commodity currencies had benefited from an improvement in risk appetite after the EU summit deal, the longer-term outlook was clouded.

"While euro/Aussie may dip lower today with the ECB rate cut the Australian dollar is likely to come under pressure as signs of a global slowdown continue to emerge and we see further warning signals coming from China," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

The Swedish crown traded at 8.6594 crowns versus the euro, near an 11-1/2 year high of 8.6495 hit the previous day after the Riksbank kept interest rates on hold.

The Bank of England will also announce its rate decision on Thursday and is expected to launch another round of monetary stimulus to counter a recession and the effects of a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone.

Such a move may have little negative impact on sterling against the euro however, as worries about the euro zone crisis outweigh concerns easing can weaken a currency.

The euro slipped 0.2 percent against the Japanese yen to 99.76 yen, while the dollar also fell 0.2 percent to 79.65 yen on reported selling by Japanese exporters. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Toby Chopra)