* Nervous investors await ECB action after Draghi comments
* Aussie hits record high vs euro, 4-mth high vs dollar
* Focus on this week's ECB and Fed meetings
LONDON, July 31 The euro inched up against the
dollar on Tuesday on month-end demand, but stayed below
three-week highs on doubts the European Central Bank can meet
market expectations of bold steps to combat the debt crisis.
Expectations that the ECB may lower interest rates in the
near term saw the euro hit a record low against the
higher-yielding Australian dollar. The Aussie was also buoyed by
comments from Chinese premier Wen Jiabao that China would
fine-tune policy to support economic growth.
The single currency was up 0.2 percent against the dollar to
$1.2280, but well below the high of $1.2390 hit last
Friday. Traders said the euro moved higher due to buying by
sovereign investors in the euro/sterling and euro/Swiss franc
currency pairs, probably to meet month-end requirements.
That led to some to pare bets on euro weakness. Traders
cited strong offers to sell the currency above $1.2300 while
bids were layered below $1.2250 and stop losses at $1.2220.
Investors are focused on Thursday's ECB policy meeting after
bank chief Mario Draghi pledged last week to do whatever was
necessary to preserve the euro. That raised expectations of a
bold ECB response, a move that could boost the currency.
But investors are increasingly questioning how much the ECB
can deliver, given euro zone paymaster Germany is opposed to the
central bank buying government bonds in the secondary market and
granting a banking licence to the bloc's rescue fund.
"There is a clear danger that expectations might be too
high...He's got to put his money where his mouth is, as there is
a risk of disappointment around Thursday," said Nick Parsons,
head of markets strategy at nabCapital in London.
If the ECB does not signal further measures, the euro could
fall back below $1.2130, he said, but a firm response could lift
it above last week's peak.
"After that you'd really be looking at $1.2693, the high on
the last trading day of June, but we'd really need to see
monetary shock and awe to take to us to those sorts of levels,"
Parsons added.
Such shock is unlikely with most traders and analysts
sceptical that a resumption of ECB bond-buying by itself would
be enough to change the euro's weak overall trend. Expectations
of further ECB interest rate cuts would keep sentiment towards
the currency negative, analysts said.
Earlier this month, the ECB cut its deposit rate, at which
banks park excess funds with the bank, to zero, making the euro
a funding currency for investors seeking higher yields.
FX DIVERSIFICATION
Since the rate cut, analysts said a popular trade has been
to sell the euro against the higher-yielding Australian dollar.
The euro fell to a record low of A$1.1645 on Tuesday.
Analysts said long term investors like central banks have
also increased holdings of high-yielding currencies, especially
at the expense of the euro and that could be one reason why the
Australian dollar has been in demand. The Aussie hit a
four-month high against the U.S. dollar at $1.0539.
The Swiss National Bank which has been defending the 1.20
franc per euro peg since last September by buying the common
currency, on Tuesday published data on its foreign exchange
reserves, showing a second quarter increase in euros as well as
in "other" currencies. Expectations are the euros will soon be
sold in favour of other currencies.
"With an estimated 184 billion euros still on its balance
sheet, continued future offloading of euros could have a
meaningful impact on euro crosses," said Geoffrey Kendrick,
currency analyst at Nomura.
The "other" currencies in the SNB portfolio refers to
commodity and emerging market currencies. These growth-linked
currencies also tend to benefit when optimism about the outlook
for the global economy picks up.
While the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to hold off from
adopting another bond-buying programme at its two-day policy
meeting that starts later in the session, some players think it
might adopt such monetary stimulus in coming months. Investors
will also eye Chicago PMI data for July, house prices for May
and personal income and spending for June.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 78.18 yen.
