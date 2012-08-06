* Euro/dollar edges lower, having hit highest since July 5
* Optimism about the prospect of ECB action seen limited
* Analysts say euro bounce could draw more selling
(Updates levels)
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 6 The euro eased on Monday after
making significant gains, with many investors wary of buying the
currency on caution about how effective action pledged by
European policymakers to resolve the euro zone crisis would be.
The euro earlier hit a one-month high against the dollar,
adding to Friday's gains on investor optimism the European
Central Bank would step in and buy bonds to reduce high Spanish
and Italian borrowing costs in coming months.
But analysts said uncertainties remained over the ECB's plan
and many saw more pain for the euro zone before a resolution to
the crisis was reached. This meant some investors were inclined
to use the euro's bounce to put on fresh bets the currency would
weaken.
"There hasn't been anything that has improved the situation
in Europe ... we haven't had any concrete improvement in the
situation in the euro zone," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"The move higher was more closing of short euro positions
than actually putting on new long positions because people were
expecting a higher euro ... I can only expect that people are
still looking for the downside in euro/dollar."
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2355, below a
peak of $1.2444 hit in Asian trade, its strongest since July 5.
Near term resistance was seen at around $1.2478, the 61.8
percent retracement of its drop from a mid-June peak to a
two-year low of $1.2042 struck in late July.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank would act
only in cooperation with the euro zone bailout funds, and would
require countries to ask for help first. Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy has signalled he may seek a full-blown aid package
but is still undecided.
The euro's losses lifted the dollar against a basket of
currencies. The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 82.48.
The dollar eased 0.2 percent to 78.30 yen but held
above a two-month low hit last week. The euro was
down 0.5 percent at 96.70 yen, having earlier risen to 97.80,
its strongest since mid-July.
CHOPPY TRADING
The euro has seen choppy trading since the ECB's policy
meeting last Thursday.
While some are relieved the central bank is prepared to act
by buying bonds in the secondary market and expanding its
balance sheet, many are not convinced this alone will be
sufficient to trigger a sustained euro rally.
However, analysts at Morgan Stanley recommend buying the
euro at 96.70 yen, with a target of 105.00 yen and a stop at
95.20.
"The ball is now in the politicians' court, and we believe
it is only a matter of time before they choose, or are forced by
markets, to ask for official aid, opening the door for ECB
purchases and a tightening of peripheral spreads," they said in
a note to clients.
Traders said a narrowing in peripheral bond yield spread
over Germany was likely to offer some support to the euro in the
near term. Besides, hefty speculative bets against the euro
meant that the common currency could gain some ground due to
unwinding of those positions, before falling afresh.
"We remain sceptical of the euro's gains and think any
bounce into the $1.25-1.26 area will be a good level to initiate
short positions again," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist
at Commerzbank.
"What President Draghi has indicated is he will do
everything to protect the euro and to us that means the ECB
balance sheet will be expanded. We expect the euro to gradually
depreciate, something which will help the peripheral countries."
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)