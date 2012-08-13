* Traders wary of selling euro aggressively
* Some still keen to sell on rallies on policy uncertainty
* Weak Japanese GDP data highlights global economy worries
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 13 The euro held steady on Monday,
helped by the prospect of European Central Bank action to tackle
the debt crisis, though it was seen vulnerable to selling on
rallies and signs of disagreement among euro zone politicians.
Expectations the ECB will step in and help lower sky-high
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs in the coming weeks have
lifted the euro in recent days, though traders were mindful of
opposition from richer northern European countries.
Belgian central bank governor Luc Coene said in a newspaper
interview that the ECB should ensure any help it gives to
indebted countries comes with strict conditions.
And German magazine Der Spiegel on Sunday quoted Finnish
Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen as saying Finland remained opposed
to ECB bond-buying.
"There is no coherent message between politicians and
policymakers," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at
CIBC, adding that the euro's failure to break above $1.2450
would leave traders inclined to sell it on rallies.
The risk of politicians disagreeing on ECB action would make
traders a little less wary of selling the euro, he said.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.2288, though it
was expected to maintain its gradual path lower after hitting a
one-month high of $1.2444 last Monday on trading platform EBS.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that the
bank may buy more government bonds after pledging to do
everything necessary to preserve the euro. This boosted the euro
as traders cut back on bets on the currency falling.
On Friday, the euro fell to $1.2241 and a break below this
level could see it target the early August low of $1.21335.
The safe-haven Japanese yen showed little reaction to
weaker-than-expected economic growth data in Japan in the three
months to June.
However, this added to signs the global economy is suffering
as a result of the euro zone debt crisis and
weighed on riskier assets, including the higher-yielding
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
A trader for a Japanese brokerage house in Tokyo said market
participants were still looking for opportunities to sell the
euro when it rallies. However, they were cautious.
"Speculation that the ECB might take some concrete measures
is making it a little hard for the market to sell (the euro) too
aggressively," the trader said.
Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo Capital Markets in
Singapore said as long as technical support at its early August
low near $1.2135 holds, the euro may re-test its recent
one-month high and possibly rise above $1.2600 over the next two
to three weeks.
The Australian dollar eased 0.4 percent to $1.0537,
held back by investor concerns about a slowdown in global
growth. It hit a 4-1/2 month high of $1.0615 last week.
In addition to the weak data from Japan, China -- a vital
trading partner for Australia -- reported weak trade and bank
lending data on Friday.
The U.S. dollar was steady at 78.21 yen, holding
above a two-month low of 77.90 yen hit in early August, while
the euro lost 0.2 percent to 96.02 yen.
Traders cited talk of dollar offers from Japanese exporters
at levels above 78.80 yen, while offers were said to be lurking
below 77.50 yen.