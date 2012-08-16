* Dollar extends gains vs yen as U.S. yields rise

* Dollar hits 1-mth high vs yen, rises versus euro

* U.S. data to be watched for confirmation of dollar uptrend

* Euro falls seen limited

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 16 The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen on Thursday as it extended gains following recent upbeat U.S. data that pushed Treasury yields higher and cooled expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

The euro also slipped against a firmer dollar, though investors stayed wary of selling it too aggressively due to expectations the European Central Bank would eventually buy bonds to reduce the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.

The dollar rose to 79.361 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest since mid-July, advancing past its 200-day moving average of 79.20. It was last at 79.22 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.

Traders and analysts said if U.S. Treasury yields rose further the dollar could add to gains against the yen given the strong relationship the currency pair has with yield spreads between U.S. and Japanese government bonds.

"As long as yields rise in the U.S., dollar/yen will respond," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank. But he said moves tend to be slow.

He said the dollar could rise to 80 yen or just beyond but it was unlikely to rise further.

"Even without more quantitative easing the economic backdrop in the U.S. is such that yields will stay low."

U.S. DATA

The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of currencies, rose to a two-week high of 82.881. It extended a rally begun earlier this week after strong retail sales data led some analysts to suggest a slowdown in U.S. growth may be temporary.

Its gains saw the euro slip 0.1 percent to $1.2279, though it held above a low hit last week of $1.22415.

But the euro rose 0.3 percent against a firmer yen to 97.34 yen.

Sentiment towards the euro remains broadly negative due to worries about euro zone debt problems, but the euro's falls are expected to be limited as investors wait to see whether the ECB takes any action next month.

A Reuters poll in early August showed the ECB was seen as likely to begin buying Italian and Spanish bonds in September and to cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent.

"We are seeing an underlying trend for dollar outperformance, partly on the back of euro zone debt problems, which sees reserve managers prefer the U.S. currency, and more generally due to some decent U.S. data," said Geoff Kendrick, currency analyst at Nomura.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output rose in July at its fastest pace since April.

This followed surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales figures that dampened expectations the Fed will launch another round of bond-buying, or quantitative easing, as early as September.

On Thursday, the latest weekly initial claims report and the Philly Fed survey of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region for August will be watched to assess whether the world's largest economy is regaining momentum in the third quarter.

Some analysts warned, however, that the dollar's rise versus the yen could lose steam if coming U.S. indicators disappoint. Not all of Wednesday's data was rosy. A gauge of manufacturing in New York state in August showed a contraction for the first time since October 2011.