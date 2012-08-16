* Dollar extends gains vs yen as U.S. yields rise
* Dollar hits 1-mth high vs yen, rises versus euro
* U.S. data to be watched for confirmation of dollar uptrend
* Euro falls seen limited
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 16 The dollar hit a one-month high
against the yen on Thursday as it extended gains following
recent upbeat U.S. data that pushed Treasury yields higher and
cooled expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal
Reserve.
The euro also slipped against a firmer dollar, though
investors stayed wary of selling it too aggressively due to
expectations the European Central Bank would eventually buy
bonds to reduce the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
The dollar rose to 79.361 yen on trading platform EBS, its
highest since mid-July, advancing past its 200-day moving
average of 79.20. It was last at 79.22 yen, up 0.3
percent on the day.
Traders and analysts said if U.S. Treasury yields rose
further the dollar could add to gains against the yen given the
strong relationship the currency pair has with yield spreads
between U.S. and Japanese government bonds.
"As long as yields rise in the U.S., dollar/yen will
respond," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at
Standard Bank. But he said moves tend to be slow.
He said the dollar could rise to 80 yen or just beyond but
it was unlikely to rise further.
"Even without more quantitative easing the economic backdrop
in the U.S. is such that yields will stay low."
U.S. DATA
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of currencies, rose to a two-week high of
82.881. It extended a rally begun earlier this week after strong
retail sales data led some analysts to suggest a slowdown in
U.S. growth may be temporary.
Its gains saw the euro slip 0.1 percent to $1.2279,
though it held above a low hit last week of $1.22415.
But the euro rose 0.3 percent against a firmer
yen to 97.34 yen.
Sentiment towards the euro remains broadly negative due to
worries about euro zone debt problems, but the euro's falls are
expected to be limited as investors wait to see whether the ECB
takes any action next month.
A Reuters poll in early August showed the ECB was seen as
likely to begin buying Italian and Spanish bonds in September
and to cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5
percent.
"We are seeing an underlying trend for dollar
outperformance, partly on the back of euro zone debt problems,
which sees reserve managers prefer the U.S. currency, and more
generally due to some decent U.S. data," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency analyst at Nomura.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output rose in July
at its fastest pace since April.
This followed surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales figures
that dampened expectations the Fed will launch another round of
bond-buying, or quantitative easing, as early as September.
On Thursday, the latest weekly initial claims report and the
Philly Fed survey of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region
for August will be watched to assess whether the world's largest
economy is regaining momentum in the third quarter.
Some analysts warned, however, that the dollar's rise versus
the yen could lose steam if coming U.S. indicators disappoint.
Not all of Wednesday's data was rosy. A gauge of manufacturing
in New York state in August showed a contraction for the first
time since October 2011.