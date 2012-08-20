* ECB downplays report on bond-buying
* Der Spiegel says ECB considering setting yield thresholds
* Euro drops, though its falls seen limited
* Dollar hovers near 5-week high versus yen
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 20 The euro fell on Monday after the
European Central Bank brushed aside a report in Germany's Der
Spiegel magazine that it w as considering setting yield
thresholds for any mo ves to buy the bonds of stru ggling euro
sove reign debtors.
The ECB said it was misleading to report on decisions that
had not yet been taken. Traders said the Der
Spiegel report had earlier boosted the eu ro b y
lending weight to the view that the ECB would revive its
controversial bond-buying programme.
The euro was also weighed down by Germany's central bank
rea sserting its c oncerns about ECB bond-buying w hich it said
posed "considerable risks to stability".
However, the currency's falls were expected to be limited,
with t he c hances of the ECB taking action o nce the European
holiday season ends l eaving investors wary of selling the euro
aggressively.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to hit a session low of $1.2296
though it stayed within the $1.2240-1.2450 range it has
hugged in the past two weeks. It held above chart support at its
21-day moving average of $1.2285.
"The Der Spiegel report talking about a possible cap in
peripheral bond yields gave the euro a slightly positive tone in
early trade, but the negative comments since have taken the
gloss off and we have seen it drift lower," said Richard
Wiltshire, chief FX Broker at ETX Capital.
Market players have been wary about German opposition to ECB
bond-buying. But last week German Chancellor Angela Merkel
offered a robust defence of ECB chief Mario Draghi, who has been
widely criticised in Germany for promising to do "whatever it
takes to preserve the euro" and signalling his readiness to
resume the controversial bond buying programme.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.3 percent to a session low
of 97.79 yen. But it stayed not far from a six-week
high of 98.43 yen hit on Friday as the prospect of ECB action
kept investors positive and weighed on the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
Morgan Stanley analysts recommended buying the euro against
the yen on expectations Merkel will "maintain support for the
Draghi plan" and that "positive rhetoric will likely continue",
adding that investors remain short of the euro against the yen.
They advise buying at 97.00 yen with a target of 101.60 yen
and a stop at 95.70.
"We expect policy events in Europe to continue to provide
the euro with broad support in the near term, despite the
prospect of continued weak growth indicators," they said in a
note to clients.
The provisional estimates to euro zone purchasing managers'
surveys are due for release on Thursday while traders awaited
possible hints on a euro zone crisis solution later this week.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will meet on Thursday, a day before Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras arrives in Berlin.
DOLLAR FIRM VS YEN
The dollar was steady at 79.49 yen, having hit a
five-week high of 79.66 yen in early Asian trade as it continued
to gain improvements in U.S. economic data have lifted U.S.
government bond yields.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.86 percent
last week, bringing the yield advantage over
Japanese government bonds close to 1 percentage
point, its highest in more than three months.
"The steepening of the U.S. yield curve no doubt has led to
a rise in dollar/yen," said Adam Myers, currency strategist at
Credit Agricole.
"The yen will continue to stay under pressure as investors
are more willing to take on risk on expectations that something
positive will emerge from the euro zone in the near term. Any
disappointment will see the yen being bought again."
Movements in the dollar versus the yen tend to have a strong
correlation with the spread between U.S. and Japanese yields.
Analysts say if U.S. Federal Reserve minutes later this week
show there has been an active discussion to provide additional
monetary stimulus this could put the dollar back under pressure
and generate a rally in risky assets.