* Euro holds gains vs dollar, trades near 7-week high
* Market expecting constructive outcome to Greek talks
* Speculation of ECB action fans euro demand
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 22 The euro held steady versus the
dollar on Wednesday, trading close to Tuesday's seven-week high,
and was expected to hold its gains on speculation euro zone
policymakers are readying action to stem the debt crisis.
Expectations have built in recent weeks that the European
Central Bank will announce at its next policy meeting on Sept. 6
plans to help lower Spanish and Italian bond yields.
Before that, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet
Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande
in coming days, and is expected to broach the idea of giving
Greece more time to implement unpopular budget cuts.
"Any comments that are constructive, giving Greece at least
a chance to get an additional bailout package, is something that
could support the euro further," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of
FX research at Commerzbank.
The single currency was steady at $1.2471, close to
Tuesday's seven-week high of $1.2488.
Commerzbank's Leuchtmann said the euro may struggle to rise
much further beyond the mid-$1.20s given numerous risk events
looming in September.
After the ECB meeting, Dutch elections and a German
Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone bailout fund are
scheduled for Sept. 12 and European Union finance ministers meet
on Sept. 14 and 15.
Growing speculation that the ECB will soon take action to
help tackle the debt crisis has lifted demand for the euro but
also increased scope for disappointment, analysts said.
A British newspaper report on Tuesday supported a weekend
German report that the ECB plans to help Spain and Italy reduce
their high public debt.
"The euro has risen not on action but on expectations about
what the ECB could do, but it remains to be seen if these
expectations are followed up with action," said Masashi Murata,
senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"We don't know how long these expectations can keep pushing
up the euro, and in the meantime, it remains vulnerable to any
bad news," Murata said.
Strategists at Morgan Stanley said in a note they expected
policy activity to gain momentum in coming days and the euro to
test $1.26-$1.27 in the near term. They recommended using any
fall towards $1.2415 -- the 38.2 percent retracement of this
week's rally -- as a buying opportunity.
BROAD EURO STRENGTH
The euro rose 0.1 percent against the yen to
98.97 yen, near a seven-week high of 99.18 yen hit on Tuesday.
The dollar was nearly flat against the yen at 79.33 yen
, down from a five-week high of 79.66 yen hit on Monday.
However, since last week it has remained solidly above its
14-day moving average, now at 78.82 yen.
Market players will also focus on the release of minutes
from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later on Wednesday.
Any hints policymakers are considering another round of monetary
easing to boost growth in the world's largest economy would be
likely to weigh on the dollar.
The Australian dollar was down about 0.3 percent against the
U.S. dollar at $1.0449, but holding above a three-week
low of $1.0411 hit late last week. The Aussie also lost ground
against the euro,, which hit a six-week high of
A$1.1949 earlier on Wednesday.
Some traders said the fall in the growth-correlated
Australian dollar was partly due to global mining giant BHP
Billiton saying it would delay a $20 billion copper project, as
a result of slowing growth in China.