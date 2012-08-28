* Euro's recovery may be at risk before major events
* Dollar awaits signals from Bernanke later this week
* Aussie hits one-month low on mining outlook concerns
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 28 The safe-haven yen rose against
the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as investors worried about a
patchy global recovery and whether central bankers meeting later
this week will signal further monetary stimulus.
The growth-linked Australian dollar fell to a one-month low
against the dollar and the yen as on concern about the extent of
economic slowdown in China, and the impact this would have on
the mining boom in Australia.
Analysts say the euro's recovery, triggered after European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said he would do whatever it
took to preserve the euro, appeared to be waning with details of
the ECB's bond-buying scheme still uncertain.
The euro was flat at $1.2505, well below a seven-week
high of $1.2590 struck on Aug. 23. Traders cited bids at $1.2450
with stop-loss orders below $1.2420. Reported option barriers at
$1.2600 were expected to limit gains, traders said.
The dollar has came under pressure against most major
currencies, including the euro, since minutes last week of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting sparked expectations
it may start a fresh round of stimulus next month.
Traders will looking for more clues in Friday's speech by
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at an annual meeting of central
bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"The euro's inability to rise above $1.26 suggests there is
a lot uncertainty going into the Jackson Hole symposium," said
Adam Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
"It is difficult for the U.S. dollar to weaken unless there
is a clearer direction from Bernanke. So until then, the euro
will be trapped in a range."
The euro has held above a two-year low struck in late July,
supported by speculation the ECB will provide details of a new
bond-buying programme aimed at lowering the debt yields of Spain
and Italy after its Sept. 6 policy meeting. The implementation
of this bond-buying scheme, though, is likely to start in late
September at the earliest.
Germany's powerful Bundesbank opposes bond buying, although
a top ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday that
policymakers would tailor its new plan to dispel any concerns
that it funds governments.
"Unless the market sees action to back up its words soon,
the rally (in the euro) will fizzle," said Minori Uchida, chief
FX strategist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
YEN FIRMER
The euro fell 0.4 percent to 97.96 yen with
Japanese investors said to be selling the euro. The yen was also
helped by Japanese exporters' buying against the dollar.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 78.52 yen. Investors
usually buy the safe-haven yen during uncertainty about the
global economy or heightened financial market stress.
But in a sign of strong expectations of range-bound trade,
implied volatilities on dollar/yen options remained around 6.5
percent, one of the lowest levels in recent years.
While the yen made fresh gains, the commodity-linked
Australian dollar hit a fresh five-week low of $1.0345.
Sharp drops in the price of iron ore, coal and other
commodities largely exported to China are adding to worries,
although Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan dismissed concerns the
declines will weaken government revenues.
"We are expecting the Aussie to fall further as prices of
iron ore, amongst Australia's top export, come under pressure
and worries about a slowdown in China mount," Credit Agricole's
Myers said. "But diversification by central banks is likely to
slow the process."
The Aussie also hit a one-month low of 81.25 yen,
and a seven-week low of A$1.2069 per euro.