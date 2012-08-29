* Euro helped by bets ECB will rescue euro zone
* Long dollar positions trimmed in run-up to Jackson Hole
* Norges Bank rate decision 1200 GMT
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 29 The euro held near recent highs
against the dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations the
European Central Bank will act decisively to tackle the debt
crisis and of more monetary easing in the United States.
ECB chief Mario Draghi said in a newspaper on Wednesday that
the bank needed to employ "exceptional measures", bolstering
expectations it was working on a plan to buy bonds to lower
peripheral euro zone states' borrowing costs.
Investors were also wary of the dollar in the run-up to a
meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole. Any hints of more
easing from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who speaks
there on Friday, could weigh on the dollar.
The euro was flat at $1.2550, having hit a session
high of $1.25735 on trading platform EBS after Draghi's
comments. That took it close to last week's peak of $1.2590, its
highest since early July. Traders said it could face resistance
around its 100-day moving average of $1.2596.
"There is a lot of hope that the ECB will do something and
in the near term a short squeeze in the euro is possible, which
could see it rise to $1.2750," Saxo Bank currency strategist
John Hardy said.
"But will the ECB measures be enough? I don't think so
because systemic problems will remain and the region needs a
weaker euro."
Strategists said the single currency would struggle to make
much headway before an ECB policy meeting on Sept. 6, at which
investors are looking for concrete details on any bond-buying
scheme before adding euros to their holdings.
The German Bundesbank opposes any bond buying, but ECB
policymakers are working overtime to assuage its fears.
"The hope in the market is that big steps are going to be
taken in September that are going to alleviate the strains in
the sovereign debt market," said Derek Halpenny, European head
of currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
"On top of that there's the Fed element to throw in. A large
portion of the market is expecting QE3 in September."
The euro has rallied in recent weeks since Draghi said he
would do "whatever it takes" to preserve the currency. It has
also made solid gains against the dollar since Fed minutes last
week suggested more monetary easing could follow "fairly soon".
EVENT RISK HIGH
With many in the market trimming long dollar positions in
anticipation of more Fed easing, the chance of disappointment is
high. If Bernanke does not hint at any near-term easing, the
dollar could rebound and push the euro lower, traders said.
In the euro zone, the German constitutional court rules on
the region's bailout funds on Sept. 12, euro zone finance
ministers meet on Sept. 14 and a report on Greece by its
international lenders is due by early October.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi's Halpenny said the risk of
disappointment from any of these events was high, and
recommended selling the euro if it climbed close to $1.28.
The dollar index was 0.07 percent higher to 81.428,
edging up from a two-month low of 81.221 hit last week.
Some market players said Bernanke may just reiterate that
the Fed has room to act. That could leave the market guessing
until the Fed's next policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
The currency options market is placing a limited premium on
contracts covering Friday, suggesting players expect only minor
price reaction to Bernanke's speech.
Even beyond Jackson Hole, options are not pricing in large
swings, with one-month euro/dollar volatility still below 10
percent despite heavy event schedules next month.
The dollar was steady at 78.55 yen, while the euro
was flat at 98.65 yen.
Investors also awaited a Norges Bank rate decision at 1200
GMT. Strategists said rates were likely to stay on hold at 1.5
percent, with little impact on the Norwegian crown, although
policymakers might try to talk down recent crown strength.