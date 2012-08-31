* Market awaits Fed chair's speech at 1400 GMT
* Any signal of imminent Fed easing would weigh on dollar
* ECB's Coeure says bond buying must have strict conditions
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 31 The euro rose to an eight-week
high against the dollar on Friday before a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which would push the U.S. currency
lower if he signals more monetary easing may be imminent.
Following comments by European Central Bank executive board
member Benoit Coeure, the euro also benefited from anticipation
that the bank will announce clear steps to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis at its policy meeting next week.
It rose 0.7 percent on the day to hit $1.2595, its
strongest since early July, with traders noting buyers from the
Middle East. It stopped just shy of a reported options barrier
at $1.2600 and last traded at $1.2579.
Expectations Bernanke will signal another imminent round of
asset buying, or quantitative easing, have ebbed recently
following better U.S. economic data, allowing the dollar to
recover. But some analysts said this has merely provided better
levels to sell.
"Expectations have been pared back from one week ago and the
risk/reward is shifting back towards a potential positive
surprise," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange
strategy at BMO Capital Markets.
She said the euro may fall if Bernanke refrains from
signalling more QE, but this would be an opportunity to buy the
currency, which she believes has the potential to break higher
towards $1.2762.
Fed money printing usually cheapens the dollar as it
increases the supply. Bernanke speaks at 1400 GMT at a meeting
of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Meanwhile, Coeure's also lifted the euro. He strengthened
market expectations the ECB will buy Spanish and Italian
government bonds to reduce their high borrowing costs when he
told a conference that ECB bond purchases must be subject to
strict conditions.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of currencies, was down 0.5 percent at 81.316,
nearing a two-month low of 81.221.
"The market is being more realistic about what to expect.
There's recognition Bernanke cannot pre-commit to easing at the
September meeting, so we're likely to get a laundry list of what
he could do if necessary," HSBC FX strategist Daragh Maher said.
"Euro/dollar will be constrained by (ECB President Mario)
Draghi next week so you need to look at pairs like Aussie/dollar
and dollar/Norwegian crown to see what the appetite for the
dollar is."
CLOSE CALL
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen as a centrist
voter on U.S. monetary policy, said on Thursday it would be a
"close call" when central bank policymakers meet next month to
decide whether to ease policy more.
U.S. consumer spending rose by the most in five months in
July, while the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits held steady last week.
Although Bernanke's speech was in focus, next week's ECB
meeting was expected to have a bigger impact on the euro.
A report in a German newspaper on Friday that Bundesbank
chief Jens Weidmann opposed the plan and had considered
resigning several times highlighted hurdles still to be
overcome.
But the report had little impact on the euro given market
perception that, with the support of other German policymakers
such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ECB board member
Joerg Asmussen, the plan can be pushed through.