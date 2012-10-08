* Boost to riskier currencies from U.S. jobs data fades
* Stock markets ready for earnings season
* World Bank warns on China, Aussie dollar hits 3-month low
* Spain tops agenda as euro zone finance ministers meet
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 8 The dollar and the safe-haven yen
rose on Monday on concerns about the outlook for the global
economy and company earnings, recouping losses from the previous
session that followed strong U.S. jobs data.
Investors were cautious as the third-quarter earnings season
gets under way and after the World Bank cut its growth forecasts
for the East Asia and Pacific region, warning a slowdown in
China could get worse.
The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.2946,
falling back from Friday's two-week high of $1.3072, hit after
data showing U.S. unemployment rate hit its lowest since January
2009.
"There is some general risk aversion stemming probably from
numerous reports that Q3 earnings reports will be poor,"
Rabobank analyst Jane Foley said.
"Anticipation that stock markets could be in for a bit of a
difficult time, which would be reflected in risk-off across the
board, could result in the dollar being better bid."
European stocks traded down 0.9 percent.
The euro came under pressure ahead of a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers as the bloc's permanent bailout fund is
launched. Spain is expected to top the agenda at the gathering
in Luxembourg as uncertainty persists over when the country may
ask for a bailout.
The euro has climbed 7.5 percent since hitting a two-year
low of $1.2042 in late July, bolstered by hopes of European
Central Bank action to help quell the region's sovereign debt
crisis.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley advised buying the euro at
$1.2950, with a target of $1.3400 and a stop at $1.2870, citing
the potential for positive headlines from this week's Eurogroup
and IMF meetings.
Hans Redeker, the bank's head of global currency strategy,
said he expected the euro to pick up as the ECB's plan to buy
peripheral bonds pushes down Spanish borrowing costs.
Uncertainty over when Spain will request aid, as it must
before the ECB can start buying its bonds, has hurt the common
currency.
The euro slid 1.3 percent against the yen,
reaching a session low of 101.13 yen on trading platform EBS.
Traders reported selling by a U.S. investment bank, with a break
through its 200 day moving average at 101.79 yen accelerating
the move.
Currency trading in the United States was expected to be
thin on Monday as bond markets will be closed for the Columbus
Day holiday. Share markets will be open, however.
AUSSIE DROPS TO THREE-MONTH LOW
The higher-yielding Australian dollar -
particularly sensitive to concerns about China given the
countries' close trading links - dropped to a three-month low of
$1.0149.
The dollar gained broadly, trading up 0.4 percent against a
basket of currencies, with its index at 79.673.
However, it fell against the yen, erasing some of Friday's
gains.
The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 78.18 yen, off
Friday's high of 78.88 yen when a rise in U.S. bond yields after
the U.S. jobs data pushed it higher.
"The impression I get is just above 79 there's a lot of
sellers," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange
strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong. He said Friday's data
would not be enough to convince market participants that the
U.S. jobs market was headed toward a strengthening recovery.
According to a business sentiment survey published by the
Bank of Japan last week, the average dollar/yen exchange rate
assumption that major Japanese manufacturers are using in their
business plans for the six months to March 2013 is 78.97 yen.
That suggests Japanese exporters may want to sell the dollar
if it rises beyond that threshold, although they are unlikely to
be active on Monday, with Japanese markets also closed for a
holiday.