* ECB's Nowotny reassures market after Juncker comments
* Euro turns positive vs dollar, pares losses vs yen
* Dollar/yen under pressure from profit-taking
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 16 The euro regained ground against
the dollar on Wednesday after a European Central Bank
policymaker soothed investor concerns that officials might take
steps to undermine the currency's recent strength.
ECB member Ewald Nowotny said the exchange rate was "not a
matter of major concern", contrasting with comments from
Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker who on Tuesday prompted
investors to sell the euro by saying it was "dangerously
high".
Nowotny's comments helped to the euro turn positive against
the dollar to hit a session high of $1.3325, within sight
of an 11-month high of $1.3404 reached on Monday.
The euro also pared losses against the yen to trade down 0.7
percent on the day 117.34, coming off an earlier low
of 116.47 yen.
The euro has rallied broadly since last week after ECB
President Mario Draghi painted a more positive outlook for the
euro zone economy, although strategists said some investors were
looking to take a quick profit on those gains.
"The Nowotny comments have reassured the market. We have had
a lot of people who have shifted their positions from euro
shorts to euro longs and these investors are quite nervous,
especially the latecomers to the trend," said Ulrich Leuchtmann,
head of FX strategy at Commerzbank.
Traders cited stop loss sell orders below $1.3250 and bids
from sovereign investors below that level.
Some analysts said the euro could struggle to push beyond
Monday's high given the poor growth outlook for the region.
Leuchtmann forecast the euro to trade around $1.30 in three
months time.
"Of course, the euro has momentum, but there are risks of
slippage in the euro zone given the outlook for growth is weak
and there is always a chance Italy and Spain can miss their
deficit targets, "said Neil Mellor, currency strategist, at Bank
of New York Mellon.
The yen rose for a second day as investors pared large bets
against it. The euro had climbed to 120.13 yen this week, its
highest in 20 months, after the European Central Bank last week
dashed expectations of a near-term rate cut and as Japanese
officials ramped up pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease
monetary policy aggressively and weaken the yen.
A rising currency hurts exports and major central banks,
including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank
of Japan, have been printing money in an attempt to keep the
value of their currencies lower by increasing supply.
YEN REBOUND
The dollar pared losses from a session low of 87.79 yen but
remained subdued to last trade down 0.65 percent on the day at
88.21 yen. Traders cited supporting bids at 87.70/80 yen.
The latest rebound in the yen came after Japan's Economics
Minister Akira Amari cautioned on Tuesday that excessive yen
weakness could boost import prices, hurting people's livelihood.
Many traders called it a healthy correction, given the yen
has lost substantial ground since October and hit a 2-1/2 year
low of 89.67 on Monday.
Investors have put on big bets against the currency with the
new government in Tokyo very vocal about pressing the BOJ to
tackle deflation, calling for a 2 percent inflation target.
The BOJ is widely expected to agree such a target at its
policy meeting on Jan 21-22, although some traders said there
could be buy-on-rumour-sell-on-fact selling in dollar/yen
afterwards.
"I haven't come across anyone who seriously thinks that the
BOJ can boost inflation to 2 percent," said Takako Masai, head
of forex at Shinsei Bank, adding that the BOJ meeting could
offer a good chance to exit bearish bets on the yen.