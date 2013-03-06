* Euro faces pressure ahead of ECB meeting
* Bets on range-trade in yen grow popular
* Australian dollar benefits from growth data
NEW YORK, March 6 The euro fell against the
dollar on Wednesday, a day before a European Central Bank
policy-setting meeting, on concerns the bank may flag future
interest rate cuts.
The dollar extended gains against the euro and yen on
Wednesday after a report showed U.S. private employers added
198,000 jobs in February, another sign of improvement in the
labor market.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National
Employment Report would show a gain of 170,000 jobs. January's
private payrolls were revised up to an increase of 215,000 from
the previously reported 192,000..
While the jobs data was important ahead of the U.S. non-farm
payrolls report on Friday, the ECB remained the focus in the
nearer term.
The ECB is widely expected to keep policy unchanged at its
meeting on Thursday, though President Mario Draghi may use the
news conference afterwards to hint at future loosening.
Projections for both growth and inflation are likely to be on
the low side, giving the central bank room to cut rates in
coming months.
"The focus is tomorrow's ECB meeting; where interest rates
are expected to remain on hold at 0.75 percent, however there is
wide debate about President Draghi's tone during the press
conference," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto. "We expect the ECB to ultimately turn
more dovish, but that it occurs in April not tomorrow."
The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3025.
The political stalemate in Italy following inconclusive
elections is also likely to keep the euro subdued.
"Investors are cautious about the euro before the ECB
meeting tomorrow. The euro is still a sell on rallies and any
bounce above $1.3105 should be sold into," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets In London.
YEN DIPS
The dollar edged up 0.2 percent against the yen to 93.50 yen
<JPY. The euro was close to flat on the day at 121.73
yen.
The Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day policy-setting
meeting on Thursday but the central bank is expected to hold
fire this week and the market's attention is moving to April
3-4, the first policy review under new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
Kuroda is expected to be formally appointed as governor
after confirmation by parliament and is an advocate of
aggressive monetary easing.
Traders said one increasingly popular strategy is to bet on
dollar/yen moving between 90-91 and 95 yen until April 4, using
option strategies.
The growth-linked and higher-yielding Australian dollar got
a boost from data showing Australia's economy expanded by 0.6
percent in the December quarter, and benefited also from
improved risk appetite as the Dow Jones industrial average hit
new heights.
The Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent against the
U.S. currency to US$1.0289, extending its recovery from an
eight-month low touched this week.