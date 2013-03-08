DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose 1 percent on the day versus the struggling yen on Friday, buoyed by favourable bets of a good U.S. jobs data while long term investors sold the yen on strong expectations of more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan next month.
The dollar rose to 95.80 yen, its highest since Aug. 2009 and up 10.4 percent on the year.
The euro was also up 1.1 percent at 125.60 yen.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.