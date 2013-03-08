LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose 1 percent on the day versus the struggling yen on Friday, buoyed by favourable bets of a good U.S. jobs data while long term investors sold the yen on strong expectations of more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan next month.

The dollar rose to 95.80 yen, its highest since Aug. 2009 and up 10.4 percent on the year.

The euro was also up 1.1 percent at 125.60 yen.