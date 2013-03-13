* Euro hurt by higher Italian bond yields after auction
* U.S. retail sales due at 1230 GMT
* Yen selling eases a bit, but more downside seen
* Risk reversals favour yen calls, first time since June
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, March 13 The euro fell against the
dollar and yen on Wednesday after Italian borrowing costs rose
at a bond auction and with investors looking for more gains in
the U.S. currency if retail sales there showed a strong reading.
U.S. retail sales data for February, due at 1230 GMT, is
forecast to show a 0.5 percent increase and is likely to give a
broad lift to the dollar as it would add to speculation that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may wind up its ultra loose monetary
stimulus later this year.
The dollar edged up from session lows against the yen but
was still lower on the day as some investors continued to book
profits on hefty bets in favour of the U.S currency.
The yen's recovery against the dollar is likely to run out
of steam as some hedge funds and long-term investors rebuild
positions against the Japanese currency, given expectations of
aggressive monetary policy easing from the Bank of Japan in
coming months.
The euro was down 0.3 percent on the day against the
dollar at $1.3001, not too far from recent three-month low of
$1.2955. Middle east accounts were cited as main sellers.
The Italian debt auction saw weaker demand and higher
borrowing costs compared to previous auctions due to the
political uncertainty in Italy and this hurt the euro.
"The headline yields and the fact they had to pay slightly
more than last time was a tad disappointing," said Neil Jones,
head of hedge fund FX sales, at Mizuho Corporate Bank. "I can
understand the hesitancy (for Italian debt) and that is why the
yields are higher and this has weighed on the euro as well."
Against the yen, the euro was down 0.7 percent at
124.40 yen.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent against the yen at
95.65 yen, some way off the 3-1/2-year peak of 96.71 yen on
Tuesday, where it had brought its year-to-date gains to more
than 10 percent. Traders said there were dollar bids at 95.40
yen by investors betting on the dollar regaining some lost
ground.
YEN WEAKNESS INTACT
Analysts said yen weakness was firmly intact and it would
continue to trend lower after dovish former currency diplomat
Haruhiko Kuroda takes over as the BOJ's next chief.
Kuroda, whose nomination along with Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi
Nakaso as deputy governors, is expected to be signed off by the
Japanese parliament later this week.
All have vowed to pursue radical measures to lift Japan's
inflation rate to two percent - something that has not happened
for almost two decades.
"We have seen some profit taking in dollar/yen which has
helped the yen recover ground," said Adam Myers, European head
of FX strategy at Credit Agricole. "But with the nomination
process likely to go through... we could see that end and
dollar/yen will resume its uptrend."
Mizuho's Jones expects the dollar to touch 100 yen by June.
But in one telling sign that the relentless selling pressure
on the yen since last November may be easing, risk reversals,
which gauge relative demand for put and call options, flipped
towards yen calls or bets that the currency will gain.
The one-month risk reversals was traded at 0.1
vols in favour of yen calls, flipping from around 0.5 in favour
of yen puts just last week. The three-month risk
reversal and the one-year were also showing a
bias for yen strength.
"This flip in risk reversals shows banks' option desks are
short of yen calls at a time when their customers want them,"
said Credit Agricole's Myers.
Traders said the flip in risk reversals was mainly due to
renewed options interest to hedge long dollar positions.