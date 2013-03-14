* Dollar index near 7-month peak; euro near 3-mth lows
* Swiss franc falls vs dollar after SNB highlights cap
* Norwegian crown at 4-mth low vs dollar on dovish Norges
bank
* BOJ stimulus expectations keeps yen weak
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, March 14 The dollar traded near
seven-month highs against a basket of currencies on Thursday
after robust data increased optimism the U.S. economy was on a
recovery path and could withstand fiscal tightening.
Gains across the board helped push the dollar index
up 0.1 percent on the day to 82.996, not far from Wednesday's
seven-month high of 83.055 hit after U.S. retail sales rose at
their fastest clip in five months in February.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to a six-month high
against the Swiss franc, at 0.95535 francs, after the Swiss
National Bank voiced concern about the threats its overvalued
currency posed to price stability and the economy.
The SNB said the euro zone crisis could resurface,
potentially driving investors back into the safe-haven franc,
underlining its determination to maintain its cap on the franc
at 1.20 per euro.
The dollar also rose to a four-month high of 5.7968
Norwegian crowns after the country's central bank pushed
back its forecast for when it will next hike interest
rates.
"It is all about broad dollar strength. We have seen a
breakdown in the correlation that good U.S. data is bad for the
dollar," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
He noted that rising 10-year U.S. treasury yields
could signal further dollar gains.
The improving U.S. economic picture revive talk that the
Federal Reserve might pare back its monetary policy support.
Some strategists said this was unlikely, but that the string
of better-than-expected U.S. data signalled the resilience of
the economy to the 'fiscal cliff' comprising tax hikes in
January and spending cuts from March.
In contrast, dismal economic data out of the euro zone,
coupled with political uncertainty in Italy and a likely bailout
for Cyprus, kept the outlook for the euro bleak.
The euro was last at $1.2951, down 0.1 percent and
close to a three-month low of $1.2923 hit on Wednesday. Options
expiries at $1.2995 and $1.2950 would likely keep it pinned at
these levels.
It has shed around 6 percent from a peak of $1.3711 set
early last month. Support is seen around $1.2906, a level
representing the 76.4 percent retracement of its
November-February rally.
Some strategists said the euro was unlikely to see steep
falls as buyers would emerge on dips. "We favour buying dips to
the low $1.29s, with $1.2910 representing good initial support,
and further support at the 200-day moving average at $1.2866,"
analysts at Lloyds said in a note.
Any positive developments from an EU summit in Brussels this
week could support the euro.
YEN WEAKNESS RESUMES
The dollar and the euro both resumed their uptrend against
the yen, which had a short-lived reprieve earlier this week
after some investors and speculators chose to take profits on
the Japanese currency's persistent slide.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against the yen at 96.40
yen. Expectations of aggressive policy easing from the Bank of
Japan are expected to underpin the dollar/yen, with many traders
looking for a retest of the 3 1/2-year high of 96.71 yen hit on
Tuesday.
Commerzbank's Kinsella said 101-102 yen to the dollar was
easily within sight.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at 124.75 yen, still
some way from the 34-month peak of 127.71 set last month.