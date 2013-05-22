* Dollar eases, investors await Bernanke for cues

* BOJ upgrades economic assessment, stands pat as expected

* Euro hits 3-1/2 year high vs yen, 2-year peak against Swissie

NEW YORK, May 22 The dollar fell against the euro for a third day on Wednesday as investors trimmed their bets on the currency before testimony from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke, who testifies to Congress at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), may strike a somewhat optimistic tone on the economy, but with inflation subdued, analysts said he is likely to reiterate that the Fed's ultra-loose monetary policy will stay.

Two senior Fed officials on Tuesday also played down the chances of the bank signalling a readiness to begin winding down its bond buying when it meets next month.

There has been speculation that recent improvement in the U.S. labor market will drive the Fed to begin reducing its bond buying, a process known as quantitative easing, later this year. That would hurt the dollar, although any declines are likely to be shallow given U.S. growth is faster than that in most developed countries.

"Bernanke's views will give us a good sense of whether the market's expectations for tapering QE are overblown," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York. "Based on the relentless rally in the U.S. dollar over the past month, investors are pricing in a major change in Fed policy and Bernanke's comments could either support or end the dollar rally."

The dollar's weakness pushed the euro 0.1 percent higher at $1.2919.

The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 83.923, slipping from a near three-year high of 84.371 struck last week. The index has risen 5 percent this year as speculators and long-term investors added to bets in favour of the dollar.

"Given the market is tactically long dollar, Bernanke's comments could see the dollar ease somewhat. But the Fed minutes are likely to be hawkish, so we expect the dollar to regain ground, especially against the yen," said Marcus Hettinger, currency strategist at Credit Suisse.

Minutes from the last Fed meeting are due at 2:00 p.m. EDT or 1800 GMT.

The euro hit a two-year high against the Swiss franc of 1.2614 francs after Swiss National Bank chief Thomas Jordan did not rule out negative rates and said policymakers could adjust the currency cap if necessary.

The dollar rose 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.9753 francs.

UBS said its forecasts for the euro/Swiss franc and the dollar/Swiss franc are 1.27 and 0.99 in three months' time but there are upside risks to its targets.