* Dollar regains footing after last week's sell-off
* Markets wait for U.S. retail sales due 1230 GMT
* Fed chief Bernanke's testimony later this week crucial
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, July 15 The dollar rose on Monday in
anticipation of forecast-beating U.S. retail sales data that
could hasten a reduction of Federal Reserve stimulus and lift
the currency.
The euro slipped against the dollar on worries about both
core and peripheral euro zone economies.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent on the day
against a basket of currencies at 83.245, recovering from last
week's low of 82.418. Support was at its 100-day moving average
at 82.665. The retail sales data is due at 1230 GMT..
"If U.S. retail sales figures come out significantly
stronger than expected this could boost the dollar," said Bernd
Berg, FX strategist at Credit Suisse. "If the data confirms a
strong economic momentum in the U.S., markets might price in an
earlier reduction in the Fed's bond purchase programme."
But some analysts said the dollar's gains could be muted
before Fed chief Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony on July
17-18, as investors seek clarity on the central bank's plans.
The dollar was sent reeling last week after Bernanke said a
highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the
foreseeable future. The currency had been gaining on the back of
higher U.S. Treasury yields, which have been rising since May
after Bernanke first hinted at a "tapering" of Fed stimulus.
His latest remarks saw yields retreat from a
near two-year high.
Much of the market, however, remains bullish on the dollar
over the longer term since, in contrast to prospects of the Fed
tightening policy, the European Central Bank, the Bank of
England and the Bank of Japan could all ease further.
Speculators raised the value of net long positions in the
dollar to $27.94 billion in the week ended July 9.
"We still buy into the idea of relative outperformance of
the U.S. economy and that supports the dollar," said Paul
Robson, FX strategist at RBS, adding that market uncertainty
could, however, weigh on the dollar this week.
The dollar rose 0.9 percent to 100.09 yen, with
support cited at the base of the Ichimoku cloud at 98.15 yen.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3030, with
Friday's lows of $1.2999 as support.
With a slide in German exports, France losing the last of
its major triple-A credit ratings and Portugal's political
wrangling over austerity measures, the euro's outlook remained
fragile.
A slowdown in China's economic growth could also hurt the
euro as "major exporters in Europe have put increasing emphasis
on Asia and China in recent years, especially following the
problems in the periphery", analysts at Morgan Stanley said.