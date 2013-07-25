* German Ifo numbers just beat expectations
* Sterling falls after in-line UK GDP numbers
* NZD up, mkt sees hawkish tint in RBNZ statement
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 25 The euro and sterling gave up
gains against the dollar on Thursday, after German and UK data
came in line with expectations and prompted some investors who
had anticipated better numbers to cut positions.
The euro retreated from near one-month highs against the
dollar, as did sterling, with the focus now on U.S. data due
later in the day.
U.S. weekly initial jobless claims and durable goods data
for June are due on Thursday and a good set of numbers,
especially from the labour market, could set markets abuzz with
expectations that the Federal Reserve may start withdrawing
stimulus as early as September. That would help the dollar.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3185, having hit
a session high of $1.3239 after the German Ifo survey showed
business morale was slightly better than expected.
The influential think-tank's business climate index rose to
106.2 in July from 105.9 a month ago, just ahead of forecasts of
a 106.1 reading.
Sterling fell to $1.5297 after UK gross domestic
product data, from $1.5371 beforehand - a shade away from a
one-month peak of $1.5393. The British economy grew 0.6 percent
in the second quarter, picking up from the previous quarter for
an a 1.4 percent annual pace.
"The Ifo numbers were not sufficiently good to spark another
round of euro buying after yesterday's PMI surprise," said Chris
Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.
Surveys on Wednesday showed a quicker-than-anticipated
expansion in German and French private sector business activity
and lifted the euro to a one-month high of $1.3256.
"On sterling, I think we have potentially seen the best
because the market will start getting used to the Bank of
England's forward guidance in coming weeks," Turner added.
The Bank of England is expected to issue 'forward guidance'
next month that it will keep rates low to support growth.
The drop in the euro and sterling saw the dollar index
recover from earlier lows. The index was flat on the day
at 82.313 and off a one-month low of 81.926 set on Tuesday.
Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole
said the dollar is likely to gain ground if U.S. data,
especially jobless claims, were better than expected.
The dollar's trend has shown a high correlation to Treasury
yields in recent weeks as the market has focused on when the
U.S. Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus.
The New Zealand dollar was up 1.2 percent at a one-month
high of $0.8033 as investors detected a more hawkish tone
from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
"There was a lot more emphasis on the potential inflation
spillover from construction costs and housing market," said Jane
Turner, a senior economist at ASB Bank. "We still expect the
RBNZ to first lift the official cash rate in March 2014."
If that prediction proves correct, New Zealand could be the
first developed nation to begin a rate tightening cycle.