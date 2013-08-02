* Dollar adds to previous day's 1.7 pct bounce vs yen
* Nonfarm payrolls the next hurdle for U.S. dollar
* Euro steady, shrugs off Berlusconi verdict
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 2 The dollar extended gains versus
the yen on Friday, and rose against a basket of currencies as
U.S. yields climbed on expectations that an upbeat jobs report
will prompt the Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus soon.
Funds were buying the U.S. currency in the European session,
with the dollar rising 0.25 percent to 99.81 yen after
having surged about 1.7 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day
percentage gain in around four months. The dollar index
was up on the day at 82.406.
Weekly jobless claims and manufacturing for July had shown
the world's largest economy was recovering steadily. The robust
data pushed U.S. yields higher and widened the gap
over German, British and Japanese bonds and buoyed the dollar.
Investors are looking to nonfarm payrolls data, to be
released at 1230 GMT, with expectations that July will show a
solid rise. A Reuters survey pointed to an increase of 184,000
in nonfarm payrolls, with the jobless rate seen dropping to 7.5
percent from 7.6 percent.
"A 200,000 plus outcome and 0.2 percentage point fall in the
unemployment rate to 7.4 percent would take 10-year U.S. yields
above 2.74 percent - the high seen after June's labour data,"
said Tom Levinson, strategist at ING.
That would intensify talk that the Fed may start withdrawing
stimulus in September and see the dollar index hit 83, he added.
The dollar could slide if the data is below expectations.
"A weak report that causes expectations of Fed tapering to
shift later has the potential to make the dollar tumble against
the Australian and Brazilian currencies and perhaps the yen,"
said Greg Anderson, currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets.
The Fed's statement on Wednesday offered no fresh hints that
it was preparing to reduce its monetary stimulus at its next
policy meeting in September, and market players continue to
watch economic data for clues on when such tapering might start.
The euro was flat at $1.3212, well below a six-week
high of $1.3345 hit on Wednesday. Investors shrugged off former
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's conviction for tax
fraud as many perceived it did not present an immediate threat
to the government in Rome.
The euro had come under pressure on Thursday after the
European Central Bank left interest rates at a record low 0.5
percent and affirmed they will remain there for some time to
come.