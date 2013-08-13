* U.S. July consumer spending rises at fastest pace in seven
months
* Yen down on Nikkei report on corporate tax cut
NEW YORK Aug 13 The dollar climbed to a
one-week high against both the euro and the yen on Tuesday after
a key gauge of U.S. consumer spending rose at its fastest pace
in seven months, strengthening the case for the U.S. Federal
Reserve to wind down stimulus.
Retail sales outside of cars, gasoline and building
materials rose 0.5 percent last month, the Commerce Department
said on Tuesday. July's gain was the biggest since December, and
suggests the economy could be regaining steam after tax hikes
and federal budget cuts dragged on growth in the first half of
the year.
Strong U.S. data will encourage the Federal Reserve to trim
its monthly purchases of about $85 billion in bonds, perhaps as
early as September.
"For the next five and a half weeks every U.S. statistic
will be measured by its impact on the September 18th (Federal
Open Market Committee) decision," said Joseph Trevisani, chief
market strategist at WorldWideMarkets, at Woodcliff Lake in New
Jersey. "By that standard today's number should keep the Fed on
track to curtail quantitative easing purchases in September."
The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3267 with the
session low at $1.3255. The dollar was last up 1.2
percent at 98.10 yen. It was the biggest one-day
percentage jump against the yen since August 1. Only last week
the dollar was at seven week low against the yen.
Earlier the euro had climbed against the dollar and jumped
against the yen after a stronger-than-expected German ZEW
sentiment survey added to optimism that a euro zone recovery is
picking up pace.
The euro was up 0.9 percent against the yen at
130.06 yen. The euro session high against the dollar was $1.3316
after the ZEW survey was released.
The German ZEW investor sentiment index showed economic
conditions improved in August from July. It came after
data last week showed German industrial output in June surged to
its fastest rate in nearly two years.
"The euro is reacting to stronger than expected data, but we
are not expecting it to go much higher until the central bank is
prepared to change its policy stance," said UBS currency
strategist Geoffrey Yu in London after the report.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has pledged to keep policy
accommodative and is even prepared to lower interest rates to
support an economic recovery. That contrasts sharply with the
signals from the U.S. central bank.
The euro has drawn some support from signs of stabilization
in the euro zone economy in recent weeks with yield
differentials between U.S. Treasuries and German
Bunds narrowing for much of this month.
Euro zone gross domestic product data due on Wednesday is
expected to show the region emerged from recession in the second
quarter.
The yen was weak across the board after a report in business
daily Nikkei, which said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is
considering a corporate tax cut as a way to offset the potential
economic drag of a planned hike in sales tax.
Investors who have been betting Abe will succeed in pulling
Japan out of deflation have been hoping for more steps to boost
the economy on top of aggressive fiscal and monetary policies.
"There have been concerns that Abe may make changes to the
planned tax hike, backpedalling on reforms. But if you believe
today's media report, Abe is heading for a right direction,"
said Yunosuke Ikedam, Nomura senior FX strategist in London.
The tax cut report boosted Japanese shares and
provided further support for dollar/yen, which has had a strong
correlation with Japanese equities in recent months.