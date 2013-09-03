* Euro/dollar implied vols rise as spot drops
* Dollar index at one-month high amid Fed tapering
expectations
* Aussie dollar jumps after RBA holds rates steady
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 3 The euro fell to a 1-1/2 month
low against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, weighed by expectations
that the European Central Bank will reiterate its pledge to keep
interest rates low to support a nascent recovery.
The dollar was helped by a rise in U.S. yields, with the
interest rate-sensitive 2-year Treasury note yield
trading at 0.42 percent, its highest since July 2011. Investors
are betting the Federal Reserve may start withdrawing monetary
stimulus, perhaps as early as this month, especially if the U.S.
jobs market shows more signs of improvement.
That is likely to help the dollar against major currencies
since the ECB, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan have
all pledged to keep policy ultra-loose for longer.
The euro fell to $1.31605 on trading platform EBS,
its lowest level since July 22 and was trading lower on the day.
Its weakness saw the dollar index gain 0.3 percent to
trade at 82.228, its highest level in a month.
"Investors do not want to be long euros heading into the ECB
meeting this Thursday," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at
UBS. "We haven't heard for a while from (President Mario)
Draghi. We expect him to say conditions remain soft despite an
improvement in the data and pledge to keep rates low."
The one-month euro/dollar implied volatility, a
gauge of expected price swings and derived from option prices,
has also risen to 1-1/2 month highs of around 8.6 percent.
While the ECB is expected to keep monetary policy loose,
traders expect the Fed to start reducing stimulus at its policy
meeting on Sept. 17-18, unless U.S. payroll numbers due on
Friday disappoint in a big way.
The dollar rose as high as 99.705 yen, near its Aug.
2 peak of 99.955 yen, after having gained more than 1 percent on
Monday. Traders said offers from Japanese exporters and
option-related selling near 100 yen are likely to block the U.S.
currency's advance for now.
"I expect the dollar to be supported amid expectations that
the Federal Reserve will start tapering its quantitative
easing," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
The Australian dollar popped higher after the Reserve Bank
of Australia kept interest rates on hold as expected while
staying silent on the policy outlook. The currency last stood at
90.45 cents, up 0.6 percent on the day, pushing further
above a three-year trough around $0.8848 plumbed last month.