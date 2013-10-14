* Signs of progress on U.S. fiscal talks, but deal elusive
* Yen edges higher, dollar/yen off Friday's near 2-wk high
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Oct 14 The dollar slipped on Monday and
the yen gained from safe-haven demand over concerns the United
States might default on its debt as lawmakers struggled to reach
a deal before this week's deadline.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent to 98.25 yen, having
touched a low of about 98.05 yen earlier in the day. The dollar
retreated from a near two-week high of 98.60 yen set on Friday.
The yen's liquidity makes it a relatively safe option during
times of uncertainty.
While negotiations in the U.S. Senate to bring the fiscal
crisis to an end showed signs of progress on Sunday, failure to
break the stalemate before Thursday, the deadline to raise the
debt ceiling, would leave the world's biggest economy unable to
pay its bills in the coming weeks.
"Over the weekend it was disappointing that an agreement
still hasn't been reached. We think the closer we get to the
debt ceiling deadline without an agreement, dollar/yen will come
under intensive selling pressure," said Lee Hardman, currency
economist at BTMU.
"The yen alongside the Swiss franc, safe haven currencies,
should benefit if broader investor risk aversion picks up."
Traders said bids for the U.S. dollar at levels near 98.00
yen helped to limit the yen's rise.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.9098 francs while the euro rose 0.1 percent
to $1.3558.
Analysts said market players were also probably wary of
betting too heavily in one direction, given the possibility of a
last-minute deal which could make the dollar rally.
With currencies trading in tight ranges, volatility has
taken a hit. One-month euro/dollar volatility slipped on Monday
to around 6.8, eyeing lows last seen in mid-September when the
U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by refraining from
trimming its stimulus, pushing vols to a six year trough.
Adam Myers, senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole said
that some in the market were positioning for the political
gridlock to be broken just before the Oct. 17 deadline.
"We think there might be a temporary extension (to the
government's borrowing authority) for two, three weeks and it
seems the market is coming around that view as well."
"The general view in the FX and bond markets is that neither
(political) party wants to be seen as not coming to any
agreement so a temporary one will be passed and that should see
a very small U.S. dollar relief rally and euro/dollar lower."
Market holidays in Japan and partial market closure in the
United States on Monday added to the subdued mood.
BTMU's Hardman said the fiscal worries would support the
U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its stimulus.
"The more protracted negotiations are over the debt ceiling
and partial government shutdown: it increases the likelihood
that quantitative easing could remain in place for a longer
period of time."