* Euro edges back towards 6-week high vs dollar
* Higher money market rates lend support
* Yen gains on profit-taking after euro, dollar rallies
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Dec 11 The euro inched higher against
the dollar on Wednesday, driven by dwindling excess cash in the
euro zone banking system, but fell against the yen as investors
locked in profits from this year's rally.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.3767, not far from the six-week high of $1.3795 it hit on
Tuesday. It was 0.2 percent down against the yen at 141.15 yen
but up 23 percent this year.
The single currency has shrugged off some poor recent
economic data - particularly in France, where industrial output
is declining - to surprise many analysts and move higher since
the summer.
A key driver has been tighter money markets, as banks repay
borrowing from the European Central Bank. Liquidity usually
tightens towards the end of the year anyway, when banks hold off
from lending to each other.
And the ECB's unwillingness to ease monetary policy soon,
despite inflation low enough to prompted talk of deflation, has
seen a rise in two-year swap rates.
This year, another factor driving euro strength is European
banks repatriating funds to shore up their capital bases before
an ECB Asset Quality Review (AQR).
"There still seems to be decent underlying euro support,"
said Simon Smith, head of research at FxPro. "We're still seeing
money market rates moving higher."
He said the euro could hold "around the upper 1.30s level"
early next year. It might weaken fall after the AQR, but Smith
expects it to fall less against the dollar than other currencies
decline when the U.S. Federal Reserve begins slowing its huge
bond-buying programme.
One-year risk reversals - which compare
demand for options on a currency's rising or falling - show a
bias for euro puts, or bets that it will weaken. That suggests
many speculators think the rally will not last.
The euro also took heart from news that euro zone countries
were edging towards a deal on how to handle ailing banks.
Divisions remain over key parts of the reform, which is needed
to underpin confidence in the bloc's lenders.
The Swiss franc hit a seven-month high against the euro of
1.22055 francs per euro in early trading, before falling back to
1.22150 francs per euro, as banks repatriated francs.
The yen rose for a second day as global stock markets fell
and investors locked in profits. The dollar was 0.3 percent
lower against the yen at 102.55 yen.
Global shares were lower on Wednesday, as investors booked
profits on a range of once-crowded positions. The Nikkei
and the yen tend to move in opposite directions, with a rally in
the index a signal for speculators to sell the yen. A weaker
currency then boosts Japanese exports, which helps shares.
Both the euro and the dollar have rallied strongly against
the yen this year thanks to the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose
monetary policy and expectations that it will provide even more
stimulus next year.
"It's a bit of profit-taking from high levels," said Peter
Kinsella, a currency strategist at Commerzbank.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said they remain bullish on
dollar/yen over the longer-term but added: "We ... note that the
current uptrend is showing some signs of exhaustion, suggesting
that it would not take too big a shock to trigger a correction
of the strong gains seen over the past year."
The dollar showed little reaction to news that budget
negotiators in the U.S. Congress have reached a two-year deal
aimed at avoiding a government shutdown.