By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Dec 13 The dollar and euro rose to
five-year highs against the yen on Friday, driven by upbeat U.S.
data before the Federal Reserve's meeting next week and
dwindling excess cash in the euro zone banking system.
The yen also slumped to a three-decade low against the Swiss
franc, with some attributing the broad-based decline to a
resumption of its role as a conduit for carry trades given the
Japanese central bank's continued commitment to an ultra-easy
monetary policy.
The franc has been buoyed by Swiss banks repatriating money
before the year-end.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 103.57 yen, having hit
103.925 yen in Asian trading, its highest level since October
2008. The euro earlier hit 142.82 yen and was recently flat
against the yen at 142.14 yen.
So far this year the dollar has gained 19 percent against
the yen while the euro has risen 24 percent, on expectations the
Bank of Japan will provide even more stimulus next year.
The dollar found strength from upbeat U.S. retail sales data
and the smooth passage through the House of Representatives of a
budget deal to avoid a government shutdown.
Both are seen as adding to the possibility the Fed could
start scaling back its massive bond buying stimulus as early as
next week, although the consensus is still for March.
The dollar was supported by rising Treasury yields, with the
yield differential of two-year U.S. bonds over German
two-year yields rising.
"The economic fundamentals are so much better than in May
and June when (the Fed) started talking about this (tapering),"
said Marshall Gittler, head of global FX strategy at IronFX
Global, who thinks the Fed will begin tapering next week.
"If they thought it was a good idea in May, then they must
think it's an even better idea now."
He said he expects dollar/yen to reach 130 yen by the end of
next year as Japan's economic struggles come to the fore.
"A lot of tapering-related long dollar positions were
flushed out last week," said Ian Gunner, portfolio manager at
Altana Hard Currency Fund. "Now they're starting to come back."
The Swiss franc rose to 116.68 yen, its highest
level since early 1983, in Asian trading although it later fell
back to 116.23 yen.
"(It's) driven by Japanese banks funding the global carry
trade in a risk-on environment, while Swiss banks are reducing
the size of their balance sheets, cutting foreign exposure,"
said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.
The euro received support as two-year swap rates rose to
their highest levels in a month. The European Central Bank said
on Friday that banks will return 22.65 billion euros of crisis
loans, above analysts' forecasts, to it next week, tightening
liquidity in the bloc.
Citi strategist Valentin Marinov said this can help push the
euro higher for now but it isn't positive for the euro
longer-term as tightening liquidity hits lending and growth.
Liquidity usually tightens towards the end of the year, when
banks hold off from lending to each other.
The euro has shrugged off some poor recent economic data,
particularly in France, to surprise many analysts and move
higher since the summer.
This year, another factor driving euro strength is European
banks repatriating funds to shore up their capital bases before
a European Central Bank Asset Quality Review (AQR).
The Australian dollar fell to its lowest in more than three
months after central bank governor Glenn Stevens said he would
prefer to see the local dollar lower as a boost to trade-exposed
sectors of the economy. It was recently down 0.2 percent at
$0.8919.