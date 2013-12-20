* Dollar supported by higher Treasury yields
* Bank of Japan votes to keep monetary policy loose
* Euro down, S&P downgrades European Union
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Dec 20 The dollar hit a five-year high
versus the yen on Friday as the fallout of Wednesday's decision
by the Federal Reserve to begin cutting bond-buying seeped into
markets, driving U.S. Treasury yields higher.
The greenback also gained against the euro, which was held
back by S&P's decision to cut the European Union's supranational
long-term rating to AA-plus from AAA, citing rising tensions on
budget negotiations.
The dollar, looking set to be backed by relatively higher
interest rates next year if the Fed gradually calls a halt to
bond-buying, rose to 104.60 yen on the EBS trading
platform, its highest since October 2008, and was recently at
104.48 yen.
In contrast to the Fed, the Bank of Japan reaffirmed
overnight it would keep monetary policy loose
and dollar bulls are now targeting a level around 105.25 yen, a
61.8 percent retracement of the dollar's fall from its 2007 high
of 124.14 yen to its 2011 low of 75.31 yen.
"This is mainly dollar strength," said Ulrich Leuchtmann,
head of currency research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"The yen has suffered most because of 'risk-on', due to (Fed
chairman) Bernanke's promise not to hike rates for the
foreseeable future."
The euro, which has surprised many analysts and hedge fund
managers by moving higher against the dollar since the summer,
was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.3632.
That looks substantially the result of tightening monetary
conditions in the euro zone as banks repay cheap borrowing to
the European Central Bank. ING analyst Chris Turner said the
focus on Friday will be on the size of the last repayment of the
year, with 12 billion euros expected to be paid back after last
week's 22.6 billion euros.
MORE FROM BOJ TO COME
Two-year U.S. yields rose from 0.34 percent to
0.3677 percent on Thursday, with the differential over Japanese
two-year yields now at its highest level since early October.
The Bank of Japan voted unanimously to maintain its pledge
of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the central
bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion yen ($576 billion) to 70
trillion yen.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that
the correction in the yen's "excessive" strength had been
positive for Japan's economy.
Nearly two-thirds of Japanese companies expect the BOJ to
ease further in the first six months of 2014, as it tries to
achieve 2 percent inflation within two years, a Reuters poll
showed earlier this month.
Citi's Japan economics team expects the BOJ to opt for
additional quantitative easing measures in June or July next
year. They saw the dollar reaching an upside target of 108 yen
around the same time.
The Australian dollar rebounded from a 3-1/2-year low hit
after the Fed revealed its stimulus reduction plans.
The Aussie fell as far as $0.8820, its lowest since
August 2010, but was last slightly higher on the day at $0.8868.