* Dollar firms against yen, reversing post-payrolls fall
* Euro prodded higher by ECB's Nowotny
* Swedish crown rises after inflation data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 14 The dollar gained more than half
a percent against the yen on Tuesday and was a shade lower
against the euro, after two sessions that halted a bullish start
to 2014 for the U.S. currency.
The Swedish crown gained on the back of higher than expected
inflation while the euro was propped up in early trade by an
upbeat assessment of Europe's economic prospects from Austrian
central bank governor Ewald Nowotny.
Most banks see a strong case for the dollar to rise this
year, given the contrasting outlooks for monetary policy in the
United States compared with Europe and Japan, whose central
banks are still considering more moves to support growth.
That suggests that a sell-off on Wall Street and of the
dollar since weak employment data last Friday may just be a
corrective pause that clears the way for gains, though the jury
is still very much out.
A turning point could be U.S. retail sales figures for
December, due at 1330 GMT and forecast to show a rise of just
0.1 percent month-on-month. A strong figure would strengthen
expectations of another cut in the volume of dollars the U.S.
Federal Reserve pumps into the economy.
"It does look like the recent weakness after the payrolls
report is only a temporary setback for the dollar," said Lee
Hardman, strategist with Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi in London.
"A broader range of indicators in the U.S. are consistent
with stronger economic growth. Generally we remain positive on
the dollar; we believe the U.S. economy will surprise on the
upside this year, leading the Fed to increase the pace of its
tapering of bond-buying."
The dollar gained 0.58 percent to 103.57 yen,
recovering after a more than 1 percent drop on Monday that saw
it hit a roughly one-month low of 102.85 yen.
CONFLICTING SIGNALS
The euro touched a two-week high against the dollar in early
trade after the Nowotny, a senior player at the European Central
Bank, said euro zone growth may surprise on the upside, although
strategists cautioned that ran contrary to the concern expressed
over the economy by the bank as a whole last week.
"After (ECB President) Mr Draghi's comments last week, Mr
Nowotny's comments represent conflicting signals and make one
cautious on buying the euro in response," said Valentin Marinov,
head of European G10 FX Strategy at Citibank in London.
"There may still be some room for the euro to be squeezed
higher but in the medium term we still see the risks to the
downside."
Still, euro zone November industrial production numbers also
struck a positive note and the euro traded just under 0.1
percent higher on the day at $1.3680.
Sweden's crown, buffeted by contrasting signals on domestic
interest rates over the past week, rose sharply after inflation
came in above forecasts. {ID:nL6N0KO0WI] The central bank's
minutes last week had been read by some as leaving the door open
to one more cut in interest rates.
"The Riksbank stated an eight percent likelihood of a
further (rate) cut in Q1 2014," Anna Raman, economist at
Nykredit, said. "After today's outcome that probability should
be negligible."