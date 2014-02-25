* Dollar index slides on lower U.S. bond yields
* Dollar falls against euro and yen
* Aussie trades lower as yuan declines
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 25 The dollar fell against a
basket of major currencies on Tuesday after soft U.S. consumer
confidence data drove bond yields lower, weakening demand for
the U.S. currency.
The Conference Board's index of consumer attitudes fell to
78.1 in February from a downwardly revised 79.4 in January,
where economists in a Reuters poll had expected 80.0.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
to a session low of 2.7 percent after the data, indicating
higher bids for the safe-haven bond in response to the weak data
and pressuring the dollar.
The dollar index was last trading down 0.11 percent
at 80.11.
"Interest rates holding at their lows of the day is why we
have dollar weakness," said Brian Dangerfield, currency
strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The dollar recovered some of its losses after U.S. Federal
Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo, the U.S. central bank's point
person on financial supervision, said a tightening of monetary
policy cannot be "taken off the table" in light of risks to
financial stability.
Tarullo's comments suggested the Fed could raise interest
rates, which would be positive for the dollar. The central bank
has kept interest rates at near-zero levels for more than five
years to help the economy recover from recession.
The dollar's rebound was short-lived, however, as lower U.S.
bond yields kept the dollar weak.
The dollar was down against the euro, which last traded up
0.1 percent at $1.3749. The dollar was also down 0.29
percent against the Japanese yen to trade at 102.2.
The euro gained after the closely watched German Ifo survey
beat expectations on Monday. The gains against the dollar came
despite new European Commission forecasts which predicted 1
percent inflation this year and 1.3 percent in 2015, well short
of the European Central Bank's target of just below 2
percent.
In a week lacking major economic data, all eyes will be on
Friday's first estimate of euro zone February inflation. Recent
months' numbers have seen price growth sliding below 1 percent,
strengthening the case for more action by the European Central
Bank to promote growth.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was down after a fall in
China's yuan currency, which reflected concern over growth and
moves by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to prod the currency
lower.
The Aussie is the nearest developed world currency to a
proxy for growth in China, which takes much of Australia's
commodities output.
The Australian dollar was down 0.08 percent at US$0.9029
, although it was still some way above January's
three-and-a-half-year low of $0.8660.
Meanwhile, the Norwegian crown hit a fresh three-month high
of 8.2665 crowns per euro, in largely subdued trading in major
currencies.
That extended Monday's gains after German drug firm Bayer's
$2.9 billion deal to buy Norwegian cancer drug maker Algeta. The
euro was last trading 0.09 percent lower at 8.2975 crowns per
euro.
"It's hard to know what the knock-on effect of the yuan drop
will be, because the market is unsure as to what's the driver -
is it the PBOC curbing speculation, increased political tensions
between the U.S. and China, or something else?" said Vincent
Crimmins, head of FX strategy and trading at the Bank of Ireland
in Dublin.
"For now it appears to be relatively contained, but the
Aussie would be the likely underperformer should it materialise
into something of significance, with the dollar and the yen the
likely outperformers."