* Euro recovers from two-week lows against dollar
* Markets seek more policy clarity from Fed speakers
* Chinese yuan hits 13-mth low, but shows signs of
stabilising
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 21 Data showing a record euro zone
current account surplus in January helped the euro rise against
the dollar for the first time in three days on Friday, with
capital inflows providing solid support for the common currency.
With the European Central Bank showing little inclination to
ease monetary policy soon, analysts said inflows into
rate-sensitive money markets are likely to continue alongside
robust demand for European stocks and peripheral euro zone
bonds.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3804, recovering from
a two-week low of $1.3749 struck on Thursday, with signs the
ECB's balance sheet is still contracting offering support.
It was nevertheless on track to for its first weekly loss
since late January against the dollar, which has been lifted
along with U.S. bond yields as markets have revised forward
their expectations of U.S. interest rates will rise.
Comments by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen this week
have prompted markets to price in a U.S. rate hike early next
year and if second-quarter U.S. data comes in strongly that
could also increase the dollar's allure.
Fed officials including Richard Fisher, James Bullard and
Narayana Kocherlakota are due to speak later on Friday and could
offer more guidance on the U.S. central bank's thinking after
Yellen surprised markets mid-week.
"There is a reassessment of Fed rate hike expectations that
is taking place which is keeping the dollar pegged back," said
Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist at Credit Agricole.
"The euro, on the other hand, is being supported by inflows
into European stocks and together with the current account
situation, we should see a bit of upside in the euro."
Data from the ECB on Friday showed the euro zone's current
account surplus hit a record level in January, when portfolio
investments rose to 16.9 billion euros.
The euro's rise saw the dollar index slip to 80.13,
off a three-week high of 80.354 set on Thursday.
"Investors are awaiting for further confirmation from the
Fed on its rate path especially if U.S. data in the second
quarter starts to look up," said Geoffrey Yu, currency
strategist at UBS. "For us, the dollar is a buy on dips."
YEN, SWISS FRANC SUPPORTED
With the dollar pausing, the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc
outperformed as traders grew cautious going into the weekend
amid rising tension between Russia and the West following
Moscow's annexation of Crimea. Russian stocks fell sharply as
investors digested the impact of U.S sanctions over the crisis
in Ukraine.
EU leaders meeting in Brussels are also mulling wider
economic sanctions.
The dollar fell 0.15 percent against the yen to 102.25 after
topping out at 102.69 on Wednesday, while the euro was
flat against the yen at 141.05 yen. The dollar was also lower
against the Swiss franc at 0.8830 francs.
Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan steadied after hitting a
13-month low with traders saying there were signs that the
currency may be finding a base.
The yuan has shed more than 1.2 percent so far this week - a
record weekly loss - after the central bank last weekend doubled
the currency's permitted trading range to 2 percent either side
of the fixing.
Many saw this as a signal of official comfort with the
currency's recent losses, with the central bank keen to shake
out hot money from the market.
