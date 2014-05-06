* Dollar on back foot again after Friday blip higher
* Euro at top of ranges after strong PMI surveys
* Yen holds firm, stays within sight of 2-week high vs
dollar
* FX Column on euro's continuing strength
(Adds more comment, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 6 The dollar slid to a seven-week
low against the euro on Tuesday, as the positive shine from U.S.
jobs data last week faded in the light of bullish European
figures and a lack of faith in the potential for U.S. interest
rates to rise.
The move drove the dollar to its lowest in more than six
months against a basket of currencies. Some dealers said
there might be another attempt to push the euro past $1.40 ahead
of this week's European Central Bank policy meeting.
Against that is ECB officials' vocal opposition over the
past month or so to any gains past that level. The single
currency gained 0.4 percent to as high as 1.39315 in morning
trade in Europe.
"Everyone, I think, tried to sell the euro after U.S.
payrolls on Friday only to see it comes straight back in their
faces," said Graham Davidson, a currency trader with NAB in
London.
"It feels like it (the euro) will go a bit higher. The
dollar is just weak, although I think we are all puzzling our
heads as to exactly why."
The euro was helped by strong surveys of service-sector
purchasing managers in Spain and Italy. It remains
supported by flows of capital into its southern economies, where
interest rates on government debt are still much higher than
those in the United States.
Such flows of capital, in addition to the euro zone's large
trade surplus, seem to be at the heart of the dollar's failure
to make good on predictions of a strong 2014. But there are also
more doubts in general over the Federal Reserve's willingness to
follow its reining in of emergency monetary stimulus - set to be
completed in October - with actual rises in official borrowing
costs.
"Until we hear that definitively the Fed is planning a rate
rise, the euro and others will remain attractive," said Neil
Mellor, a strategist with Bank of New York Mellon in London.
The dollar was also down 0.2 percent to about 101.95 yen
, within sight of Monday's two-week low of 101.86 yen.
ECB
The other piece of the puzzle is euro zone policymakers'
resistance to more dramatic steps, just yet, to spur growth.
The fall in inflation halted last month and PMI surveys of
service-sector purchasing managers made for bullish reading on
the prospects of improvement in the southern economies most hurt
by four years of turmoil over government debt.
Most see that as having headed off the prospect of any
action from this week's ECB meeting, much less any step towards
the sort of full-scale money-printing - "quantitative easing" -
already used by other central banks.
"Following some verbal toing and froing on the part of the
ECB the market now seems to be certain that there will be no
further momentum from that direction," analysts Dutch bank ING
said in a morning note.
BNY Mellon's Mellor said the ECB had already pointed to
June's new macroeconomic forecasts as a more likely focus for
any action.
"There is the possibility of a rate cut, but would that even
have any impact on the euro? We've had rate cuts previously and
they have had no effect," said BNY Mellon's Mellor. "It's going
to take a lot to compete with QE in the United States."
(Editing by Larry King)