By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 7 The euro slipped on Monday,
testing a 22-month trough against the British pound, after weak
German industrial data highlighted the divergent economic
prospects between the euro zone and those of its biggest trading
partners.
German industrial output fell 1.8 percent on the month in
May, its biggest drop in more than two years, surprising most
analysts, who had forecast an unchanged reading.
The weak data kept alive expectations that the European
Central Bank may need to loosen monetary policy further in
coming months in the face of disinflationary pressures and
subdued economic growth.
ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said at the weekend that rates
will remain very low for a long time, regardless of developments
in the rest of the world.
In contrast, the Bank of England is expected to tighten
policy either before the end of this year or early next year.
Investors have also brought forward their view on the timing of
the first rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve to mid-2015
after a stellar jobs report last week.
That helped the dollar index trade near its highest
in nearly two weeks, at 80.359. The euro was down slightly at
$1.3590, having fallen to $1.3576 earlier in the European
session, its lowest since July 26. It fell to a 22-month low
against the pound of 79.14 pence after the German
data, but recovered to trade at 79.35 pence.
"The German data was a bit weak and in line with recent euro
zone data. This will add to selling pressure in the euro in the
near term," said Yujiro Goto, currency analyst at Nomura.
He expected euro/dollar to drift lower, especially in light
of last week's U.S. jobs data. The strong non-farm payrolls
report prompted traders to slightly increase bets that the Fed
will lift rates in June next year.
Most traders, though, are cautious about adding to long
dollar bets, aware that Fed policymakers will probably err on
the side of caution or wait for wage inflation to pick up before
hiking interest rates.
FED MINUTES IN FOCUS
Fed minutes, due to be released later this week, should shed
more light on how the debate within the rate-setting committee
is shaping up, traders said.
"The FOMC minutes this week could reveal how the Fed views
the recent rise in inflation and stronger data. The risk is that
there is a divergence between the doves and the hawks on the
committee," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
"With (Fed chair Janet) Yellen staying firmly dovish, the
minutes may reflect this and has a chance to put the dollar
under pressure."
The dollar's failure to make much headway has been the big
disappointment on currency markets this year. Most traders say
that unless two-year Treasury yields rise sharply,
the dollar, which has a good correlation to U.S. yields, is
unlikely to push much higher.
The dollar fell against the yen to 101.90 yen, after
having risen 0.7 percent last week. The euro also shed 0.2
percent to trade at 138.51 yen with falling stock
markets offering the safe-haven yen some support.
Sterling, however, slipped against the dollar to $1.7125,
off last week's six-year high of $1.7180. The Canadian
dollar, also in favour at the moment, stood at C$1.0643 per USD
, just off a six-month high of C$1.0620 struck on
Thursday.
