LONDON, July 16 The Australian and New Zealand
dollars fell on Wednesday as GDP data raised questions about the
fragile economic recovery in China, a major destination for the
two countries' exports.
China reported its economy grew slightly faster than
expected in the second quarter but some investors remain
cautious about its prospects for further expansion without
another burst of government stimulus.
Solid gains for the U.S. dollar weighed further on the
Antipodean currencies. The greenback rose strongly, especially
against the euro, after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said
on Tuesday that rates could rise sooner than expected if U.S.
employment improved.
In contrast, the European Central Bank is set to keep policy
very loose to ward off risks of disinflation in the euro zone.
The pound rose to a two-year high against the euro
after data showing the slowest British wage growth
on record did little to alter expectations the Bank of England
will tighten policy in coming months.
Sterling fell against the dollar to $1.7130, off a
nearly six-year high of $1.6192 struck on Tuesday, helping push
the dollar index up 0.2 percent to 80.556, its highest
level in a month.
"The main driver to the dollar has been Yellen's
less-than-dovish comments," Nordea FX strategist Niels
Christensen said.
"The Chinese data also has not been able to provide any
support to the Australian dollar, while the euro is also weaker.
But more good news from the U.S. is needed for the euro to break
below $1.35."
The Australian dollar - seen as proxy for China plays
because the world's No. 2 economy is Australia's largest trading
partner - shed 0.25 percent to $0.9350 following the
Chinese GDP release. Analysts said that might be because China's
National Bureau of Statistics also said a downturn in the
property market could create downward pressure on growth.
In New Zealand, the kiwi weakened after a report showed the
annual inflation rate reached 1.6 percent in the second quarter
versus expectations of 1.8 percent. That was well within the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) target range.
The data may take the pressure off the RBNZ to tighten
policy much more this year, although another quarter-point hike
next week seems a done deal.
The kiwi dropped on the data to a low of $0.8690,
pulling further away from a recent high of $0.8839 and its
post-float peak of $0.8842 set in August 2011. It last traded
down 0.8 percent at $0.8700.
The kiwi had already felt the effects of a decline in global
milk prices and a drop in volumes at an auction held by New
Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group
EURO AT LOWS
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3530, falling to
its lowest in one-month, while the greenback was slightly higher
at 101.75 yen after touching a one-week high of 101.77.
The Fed's Yellen is due to speak again later in the day. At
a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, she defended the Fed's
loose monetary policy, saying the recovery was not yet complete.
Yellen said early signs of a pick-up in inflation were not
enough for the Fed to accelerate plans to raise interest rates,
but conceded that this might change if labour markets improved
more quickly than expected.
"U.S. data should see a good June industrial production
figures and later in the day the focus will move to the Fed's
Beige Book," said ING's head of currency strategy Chris Turner.
"Any sign that wages are rising, refuting the Fed's belief
of slack in the labour market, could be positive for U.S. swap
rates and the dollar."
