* Yellen seen open to monetary tightening
* Treasury yields up
* Aussie shrugs off upbeat China GDP
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 16 The dollar gained on Wednesday
on modest rises in U.S. Treasury yields and market speculation
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is leaning toward tightening
monetary policy that has kept interest rates at record lows.
The dollar index, a grouping of six currencies traded
against the greenback, was up 0.2 percent to 80.556 after
touching its highest level in a month.
"We have had some subtly hawkish messages from Janet Yellen,"
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington. "She cracked the door open to
potentially earlier U.S. rate rises, and that has really caught
the market's attention."
America's top monetary policymaker, Yellen on Tuesday
testified to Congress and was scheduled to appear again on
Wednesday before lawmakers in Washington.
"The main driver to the dollar has been Yellen's
less-than-dovish comments," Nordea FX strategist Niels
Christensen said.
Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note off 2/32 in price and at
2.55 percent after touching a high of 2.56 percent. Those yields
were well within a narrow range around 2.60 percent of recent
months that currency traders say diminishes the dollar's appeal.
"Until we get some lift off in U.S. Treasuries yields, the
dollar's gains might prove to be more tenuous," Manimbo said.
Sterling fell against the dollar to $1.7145, off a
nearly six-year high of $1.7192 struck on Tuesday.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3530, falling to
its lowest in one month, while the greenback was slightly higher
against the Japanese yen at 101.71 yen after touching a
one-week high of 101.79.
The greenback's gains hurt the Australian and New Zealand
dollars, which fell as GDP data raised questions about the
fragile economic recovery in China.
A major destination for the two countries' exports, China
reported its economy grew slightly faster than expected in the
second quarter. But some investors remain cautious about its
prospects for further expansion without another burst of
government stimulus.
The Australian dollar shed 0.07 percent to $0.9359
following the Chinese GDP release. Analysts said that might be
because China's National Bureau of Statistics also said a
downturn in the property market could create downward pressure
on growth.
The kiwi weakened after a report showed the annual inflation
rate reached 1.6 percent in the second quarter versus
expectations of 1.8 percent. That was well within the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) target range.
The kiwi dropped on the data to a low of $0.8691,
pulling further away from a recent high of $0.8839 and its
post-float peak of $0.8842 set in August 2011. It last traded
down 0.6 percent at $0.8713.
